The case is set to be heard 20 days after an appeals court rules on whether the deal may go forward. The FTC had fought the deal in district court but lost and appealed.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Holmes)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|94.01 USD
|+0.01%
|+1.54%
|+22.78%
|06:22pm
|US FTC sets date for internal arguments on Microsoft deal to buy Activision
|RE
|01:01am
|Candy Crush Saga hits $20 billion revenue milestone, maker King says
|RE
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) set a date on Wednesday for its internal judge to hear its arguments on why Microsoft should not be allowed to buy games maker Activision Blizzard.
The case is set to be heard 20 days after an appeals court rules on whether the deal may go forward. The FTC had fought the deal in district court but lost and appealed.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by David Holmes)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|310.52 USD
|-0.52%
|-3.15%
|2319 B $
|94.00 USD
|-0.01%
|+1.53%
|73 959 M $
|US FTC sets date for internal arguments on Microsoft deal to buy Activision
|RE
|Candy Crush Saga hits $20 billion revenue milestone, maker King says
|RE
|Video Game Performers Authorize Strike
|MT
|Video game performers prepared to strike for more pay, protections
|RE
|Hollywood's video game performers authorize strike if labor talks fail
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Lower at Start of the Week
|DJ
|S&P, Nasdaq notch biggest weekly losses since March
|RE
|Tech Rebounds as Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
|DJ
|US Equity Markets Close Lower Friday on Hawkish Outlook by Fed Officials
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Gaining Late Afternoon
|MT
|Trending: New Plan for Activision-Microsoft Deal Addresses U.K. Concerns
|DJ
|Wall St falls, reversing early gains as rebound loses steam
|RE
|UK Decision to Provisionally Approve Modified Activision-Microsoft Deal a 'Win-Win Solution,' Wedbush Says
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
|MT
|The FTSE 100 Closed Up as UK Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Offers Economic Hope
|DJ
|European Equities Close Mostly Lower in Friday Trading; Eurozone Business Activity Continues Weak
|MT
|Microsoft's Restructured Deal With Activision 'Substantially Addresses' Competition Concerns, UK Regulator Says
|MT
|Top Stories at Midday: UAW Expanded Strike Plagues GM, Stellantis; Apple Launches iPhone 15; Microsoft's Bid for Activision Closer to UK Nod
|MT
|Global markets live: GM, Ford, Stellantis, Microsoft, McDonald's...
|S&P 500, Nasdaq rebound as Treasury yields retreat; Ford rises
|RE
|Ubisoft 'Independence' Key to Microsoft's UK Approval, CMA Says
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Higher Premarket Friday
|MT
|September lives up to its reputation
|Sector Update: Tech
|MT
|Data, Fed Comments in Focus as Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Rise Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+22.76%
|73 959 M $
|+35.32%
|62 642 M $
|-10.70%
|15 219 M $
|+21.16%
|6 638 M $
|+168.36%
|6 427 M $
|-11.49%
|5 076 M $
|+28.87%
|4 939 M $
|-15.42%
|4 120 M $
|+17.75%
|3 673 M $
|+3.30%
|3 556 M $