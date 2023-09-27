Activision Blizzard, Inc. is a world leader in designing, publishing, and distributing interactive video gaming software for game consoles and computers. The activity is organized around two sectors: - publishing of gaming software: software designed by the group or by third-party developers; - distribution of third-party software. Net sales break down by source of income into sales of products (21.8%) and other (78.2%; sales of subscriptions, licenses, etc.). Activision Blizzard, Inc. owns a catalogue of titles drawn from trademarked names and franchises (Heartstone, Call of Duty, StarCraft, World of Warcraft, Skylanders, Diablo and Destiny). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (55.9%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (29.7%) and Asia/Pacific (14.4%).

Sector Internet Services