WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of blockbuster videogame maker Activision Blizzard, turning aside antitrust enforcers' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.
