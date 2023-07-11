Today at 11:22 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge ruled on Tuesday that Microsoft may go forward with its planned acquisition of blockbuster videogame maker Activision Blizzard, turning aside antitrust enforcers' request for a preliminary injunction to temporarily stop the $69 billion deal.

