Actron Technology Corporation reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was TWD 5,648.69 million compared to TWD 4,197.84 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 723.19 million compared to TWD 560.55 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.68 compared to TWD 6.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 7.49 compared to TWD 6.08 a year ago.

