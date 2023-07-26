(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Wednesday.

AIM - WINNERS

Actual Experience PLC, more than double at 1.38 pence, 12-month range 0.46p-3.20p. The analytics-as-a-service company said it has signed a letter of intent with Logicalis International Ltd. The agreement secures the first customer for a new joint product offering based on Actual's digital workplace management platform and delivered through Logicalis' digital fabric platform which provides their managed services customers with a real-time view of digital infrastructure across cloud, security, workplace, and connectivity. Actual says that Logicalis is one of three main operating divisions of Datatec, a major technology and services group with annual revenues of USD4.6 billion, operating in over 50 countries and with more than 10,000 customers. Chief Revenue Officer Roy Jugessur says: "We are delighted to be working with Logicalis. Their strength in the upper mid-market and lower enterprise scale customers is highly attractive as we seek to add prospects to our pipeline that typically make quicker purchasing decisions than the large enterprises we are currently engaged with."

RTC Group PLC, more than double at 39.84p, 12-month range 15.00p-39.85p. The recruitment company revenue in the first half of 2023 surges 33% to GBP45.6 million from GBP34.4 million a year earlier. Says contract revenue at June 30 came in at GBP43.0 million, up from GBP32.1 million, and also notes "strong" order book of over GBP200 million. Swings to pretax profit of GBP1.4 million from a loss of GBP400,000 a year earlier. Notes that no dividends were paid in the period, unchanged year-on-year, but it plans to propose an interim dividend of 1.0p, up from no dividend previously. Looking ahead, RTC says: "We remain cautiously confident that our progress will continue in the second half of 2023. We continue to invest in our businesses and to further strengthen our balance sheet through retained profits."

AIM - LOSERS

Great Western Mining Corp PLC, down 30% at 0.058p, 12-month range 0.055p-0.16p.The mineral exploration and development company with gold, silver and copper assets in the US completes GBP500,000 placing through the issue of 909.1 million shares at a price of 0.055p per share.The net proceeds will be used for completion, commissioning and start-up working capital at Western Milling LLC, its joint venture in Nevada, which is constructing a mill for production of gold and silver concentrates. Funds will also be used to continue the company's active ongoing exploration programme for gold and silver and at the M2 copper prospect.

