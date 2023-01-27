Actual Experience : Annual Report 2022

01 PAGEOUR PURPOSETITLE

Actual gives business leaders around the world the data- driven confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions on the future of work

Our mission is for the digital workplace to work for everyone, everywhere, all of the time.

Using our patented algorithms, we harness the power of technical measurements by seeing beyond individual data points. We map the path forward for business transformation by discovering the underlying story.

Every decision we make is driven by the needs of our market and customers. Before investing in new features, we relentlessly seek consensus from a diverse range

of voices and we work hard to provide our customers with tangible, high-impact improvements.

Our desire to use technology for good unites us. We thrive as a team when we use our diverse skills and experiences to do good. We're motivated by the fact that when we get it right, we can make a difference.