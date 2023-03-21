Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Actual Experience plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACT   GB00BJ05QC14

ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC

(ACT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:51:19 2023-03-21 am EDT
1.128 GBX   +4.88%
07:22aActual Experience inks contract with UK central government department
AN
04:30aActual Experience Awarded Two-Year UK Government Contract
DJ
02/28Actual Experience plc Appoints Barry Hoffman to the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, Effective 28 March 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Actual Experience inks contract with UK central government department

03/21/2023 | 07:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - Actual Experience PLC on Tuesday said that, with its partner Vodafone UK, it has secured its first contract for its newly launched Digital Workplace Management Platform.

Actual Experience is a Somerset, England-based analytics-as-a-service software company focused on a hybrid workplace management system. Its shares were up 4.9% to 1.13 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

In January, Actual said it was in contract talks with a "large" UK central government department. At the time is was also is in advanced discussions with "two leading professional services firms", one of which it expects to complete by late spring and the other during summer.

On Tuesday, the company said the two year contract has been awarded by a UK central government department following a procurement process.

Actual said, under the agreement, the DWMP will enable the department to measure its employees' human experience in an "increasingly complex, hybrid working environment."

"The DWMP presents the results of these measurements in a timely and reliable dashboard format, highlighting areas where improvements can be made to increase productivity, as well as securing improvements to employee wellbeing. In this way the DWMP gives leaders the information they need to be able to manage and improve their digital workplace," the company explained.

It added that the department has been been a long standing user of Actual's legacy offering and were transitioned to the new DWMP as part of the early commercial launch process.

The value of the contract is about GBP230,000 per year.

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer Steve Bennetts said: "We are delighted to announce our first DWMP contract win, which is a significant milestone for Actual and has been achieved with our partner Vodafone. The department has indicated that they will shortly be able to give Actual permission to provide further details regarding this project and we look forward to announcing this soon."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC 4.88% 1.1275 Delayed Quote.-28.33%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -0.54% 91.9501 Delayed Quote.9.77%
Analyst Recommendations on ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1,18 M 1,45 M 1,45 M
Net income 2022 -5,27 M -6,47 M -6,47 M
Net cash 2022 2,27 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,21x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,32 M 2,85 M 2,85 M
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 50
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC
Duration : Period :
Actual Experience plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Stephen Roy Bennetts Chief Executive Officer, CFO, Secretary & Director
Kirsten English Executive Chairman
Jonathan Michael Pitts Chief Science Officer
Martin Woods Chief Technology Officer
Jamie Dunkley Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACTUAL EXPERIENCE PLC-28.33%3
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.39.72%185 250
CLOUDFLARE, INC.18.82%17 745
DYNATRACE, INC.0.18%11 091
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-20.91%5 865
NUTANIX, INC.-2.46%5 847
