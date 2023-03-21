Actual Experience inks contract with UK central government department

(Alliance News) - Actual Experience PLC on Tuesday said that, with its partner Vodafone UK, it has secured its first contract for its newly launched Digital Workplace Management Platform.

Actual Experience is a Somerset, England-based analytics-as-a-service software company focused on a hybrid workplace management system. Its shares were up 4.9% to 1.13 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

In January, Actual said it was in contract talks with a "large" UK central government department. At the time is was also is in advanced discussions with "two leading professional services firms", one of which it expects to complete by late spring and the other during summer.

On Tuesday, the company said the two year contract has been awarded by a UK central government department following a procurement process.

Actual said, under the agreement, the DWMP will enable the department to measure its employees' human experience in an "increasingly complex, hybrid working environment."

"The DWMP presents the results of these measurements in a timely and reliable dashboard format, highlighting areas where improvements can be made to increase productivity, as well as securing improvements to employee wellbeing. In this way the DWMP gives leaders the information they need to be able to manage and improve their digital workplace," the company explained.

It added that the department has been been a long standing user of Actual's legacy offering and were transitioned to the new DWMP as part of the early commercial launch process.

The value of the contract is about GBP230,000 per year.

Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer Steve Bennetts said: "We are delighted to announce our first DWMP contract win, which is a significant milestone for Actual and has been achieved with our partner Vodafone. The department has indicated that they will shortly be able to give Actual permission to provide further details regarding this project and we look forward to announcing this soon."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

