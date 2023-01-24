AcuCort : hires IR agency

AcuCort has hired the IR agency Investor Target to strengthen the company's communication towards the stock market. With the collaboration, communication with the company's existing and potential shareholders will be intensified, which is considered particularly important as the company is approaching the commercial phase.

"I consider it extremely important to have a forward-looking communication with investors as we now enter a new phase of the company's journey towards commercialization of the oral film Zeqmelit®. With Investor Target, we will initiate an effort that involves more frequent communication in both existing and new channels. The purpose is to make the market aware of the great progress the company is making and will make in the near future," says Jonas Jönmark, CEO of AcuCort.

Investor Target's CEO, Noel Neliander, further comments:

"We have followed AcuCort for a long time and have been impressed by the progress the company has made. With an innovative IR and communication strategy, it is our firm belief that we can contribute to raising the company's profile and increase transparency towards the market, which should more clearly illustrate the potential that we judge the company to have."

