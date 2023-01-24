Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. AcuCort AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACUC   SE0009695927

ACUCORT AB (PUBL)

(ACUC)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2023-01-22
1.865 SEK    0.00%
12:14pAcucort : hires IR agency
PU
03:31aAcuCort has submitted the price and subsidy application to TLV regarding Zeqmelit®
AQ
02:31aAcuCort receives market approval from the Finnish Medicines Agency for the drug Zeqmelit®
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AcuCort : hires IR agency

01/24/2023 | 12:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AcuCort has hired the IR agency Investor Target to strengthen the company's communication towards the stock market. With the collaboration, communication with the company's existing and potential shareholders will be intensified, which is considered particularly important as the company is approaching the commercial phase.

"I consider it extremely important to have a forward-looking communication with investors as we now enter a new phase of the company's journey towards commercialization of the oral film Zeqmelit®. With Investor Target, we will initiate an effort that involves more frequent communication in both existing and new channels. The purpose is to make the market aware of the great progress the company is making and will make in the near future," says Jonas Jönmark, CEO of AcuCort.

Investor Target's CEO, Noel Neliander, further comments:

"We have followed AcuCort for a long time and have been impressed by the progress the company has made. With an innovative IR and communication strategy, it is our firm belief that we can contribute to raising the company's profile and increase transparency towards the market, which should more clearly illustrate the potential that we judge the company to have."

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Jönmark, CEO, AcuCort AB
Telephone: + 46 (0)70 365 5400

Email: jonas.jonmark@acucort.se

About AcuCort AB (publ)
AcuCort has developed and commercializes Zeqmelit®, a new fast-dissolving oral film to be placed on the tongue, based on the well-known cortisone substance dexamethasone. The drug is a smart product in a new, innovative, patented and user-friendly administration form primarily for the treatment of severe and acute allergic reactions, croup in children, nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy and for the treatment of patients with covid-19 who need 2 supplemental oxygen therapy . Zeqmelit® is approved in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. All in all, it strengthens the company's assessment that the time until commercialization can be relatively short. AcuCort (short name: ACUC) is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market. Please visit www.acucort.se.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AcuCort AB published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 17:13:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACUCORT AB (PUBL)
12:14pAcucort : hires IR agency
PU
03:31aAcuCort has submitted the price and subsidy application to TLV regarding Zeqmelit®
AQ
02:31aAcuCort receives market approval from the Finnish Medicines Agency for the drug Zeqmeli..
AQ
02:30aAcucort Receives Market Approval from the Finnish Medicines Agency for the Drug Zeqmeli..
CI
01/03Acucort : obtains trademark protection for Zeqmelit® in Europe
PU
2022Acucort : CEO's Christmas Letter
PU
2022AcuCort signs its first commercial agreement for the company's drug Zeqmelit™
AQ
2022AcuCort AB Signs Exclusive Commercial Agreement with Kamada Ltd
CI
2022AcuCort AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2022AcuCort receives a granted patent in Canada for the company's drug Zeqmelit™
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3,46 M 0,34 M 0,34 M
Net income 2021 -11,3 M -1,11 M -1,11 M
Net cash 2021 35,9 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,3 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
EV / Sales 2020 50,0x
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart ACUCORT AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
AcuCort AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonas Jonas Jönmark Chief Executive Officer
Ebba Cecilia Fåhraeus Chairman
Anna Maria Albertina Eriksrud Director
Alexandra Johnsson Director
Göran Tornling Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUCORT AB (PUBL)-3.12%6
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-1.85%31 628
MATSUKIYOCOCOKARA & CO.-1.97%6 961
YIFENG PHARMACY CHAIN CO., LTD.-7.99%6 250
DASHENLIN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.08%5 537
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.24%4 664