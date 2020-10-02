Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Acuity Brands    AYI

ACUITY BRANDS

(AYI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/02 03:14:41 pm
105.755 USD   +3.03%
02:25p
BU
09/10ACUITY BRANDS : To Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on October 8, 2020
AQ
09/10Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on October 8, 2020
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AYI LONG TERM The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acuity Brands, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Acuity Brands, Inc. (“Acuity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: AYI) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ACUITY BRANDS
02:25p
BU
09/10ACUITY BRANDS : To Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on October 8, 202..
AQ
09/10Acuity Brands To Announce Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter Results on October 8, 20..
GL
07/16ACUITY BRANDS : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/30ACUITY BRANDS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
06/30ACUITY BRANDS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/30Acuity Brands Appoints Laura O'Shaughnessy to the Board of Directors
GL
06/30Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results
GL
06/30ACUITY BRANDS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
06/25Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 260 M - -
Net income 2020 249 M - -
Net cash 2020 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 4 027 M 4 027 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 72,6%
Chart ACUITY BRANDS
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 103,38 $
Last Close Price 102,64 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil M. Ashe President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vernon J. Nagel Executive Chairman
Karen J. Holcom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter C. Browning Lead Independent Director
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS-25.62%4 027
ASSA ABLOY AB-4.47%26 042
SAINT-GOBAIN-0.88%23 143
FERGUSON PLC15.88%22 888
GEBERIT AG0.11%21 174
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC42.24%16 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group