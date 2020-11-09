Log in
ACUITY BRANDS

ACUITY BRANDS

(AYI)
Acuity Brands, Inc. to Present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on November 11, 2020

11/09/2020 | 02:15pm EST

Atlanta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) today announced that Neil M. Ashe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will present at the Robert W. Baird 2020 Global Industrial Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.  The presentation will be in the format of a fireside chat and is scheduled to begin at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Time.   

A live Webcast of the event will be accessible by clicking here.  This event will also be accessible at the Company's website www.acuitybrands.com and a replay of this webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Acuity Brands
Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We design, manufacture, and bring to market innovative products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are powered by over 10,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.

Company Contact:                                      
Pete Shannin             
Acuity Brands, Inc.    
(770) 860-2873                      
Pete.Shannin@acuitybrands.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 271 M - -
Net income 2021 262 M - -
Net cash 2021 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 0,55%
Capitalization 3 529 M 3 529 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 68,5%
