Acuity Brands Announces Election of Dr. Marcia J. Avedon to the Board of Directors

Atlanta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 – Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today that, effective June 29, 2022, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved an increase in the size of the Board from 10 to 11 members and elected Marcia J. Avedon, Ph.D. as an Independent Director. Dr. Avedon will serve on the Governance and Compensation and Management Development Committees. She will serve for a term that will expire at the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders.

Dr. Avedon most recently served as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources, Marketing and Communications Officer for Trane Technologies PLC, where she was responsible for all global human resource and reputation management strategies and functions. Dr. Avedon has over two decades of expertise in leadership development, talent and succession management, executive compensation, brand building, organizational development, corporate governance, Environmental, Social and Governance strategies, and large-scale organization and culture changes.

Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased that Dr. Marcia Avedon has agreed to join our Board. She has strategic business experience in the industrial space and has demonstrated consistently that she can build companies that compound shareholder wealth. We look forward to having her expertise in human capital, communications, and public affairs on our Board as we continue our progress on our business transformation.”

