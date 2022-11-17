Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Acuity Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYI   US00508Y1029

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

(AYI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
182.26 USD   -3.23%
05:31pAcuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board of Directors
GL
05:30pAcuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board of Directors
AQ
10/26ACUITY BRANDS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board of Directors

11/17/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson from the Board at the end of their current terms, effective January 25, 2023. As a result, Mr. Pileggi and Mr. Robinson will not stand for reelection at the Company’s upcoming 2023 Annual Meeting. 

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Dominic and Ray for their outstanding leadership, distinguished service, and valuable counsel. Their guidance has helped shape the strategy and success of our Company,” said Neil M. Ashe, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, of Acuity Brands. “We are grateful for their expertise and contributions on our Board throughout their respective tenures. We wish them the very best following their retirement.”   

Mr. Pileggi joined the Company’s Board in September 2012. During his tenure, he has served on each of the Board's committees, most recently as the Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee and a member of the Governance Committee. He served as Chair of the Audit Committee from January 2018 to March 2020.   

Mr. Robinson joined the Company’s founding Board in December 2001. During his tenure, he served on each of the Board's committees, most recently as a member of the Audit Committee and Governance Committee. He served as Chair of the Compensation and Management Development Committee from December 2001 to March 2020. 

 

About Acuity Brands 

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.   

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.  

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com  

# # #

 

Investor Contact: 
Charlotte McLaughlin 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
(404) 853-1456 
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com 

 

Media Contact: 
Candace Steele Flippin 
Chief Communications Officer 
candace@acuitybrands.com 


All news about ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
05:31pAcuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson f..
GL
05:30pAcuity Brands Announces Upcoming Retirement of Dominic J. Pileggi and Ray M. Robinson f..
AQ
10/26ACUITY BRANDS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
10/17AES Industries, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire Washoe Equipment, Inc. from A..
CI
10/14ACUITY BRANDS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/05Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Acuity Brands to $195 From $190 Amid Strong Q4 Rev..
MT
10/05Wells Fargo Raises Acuity Brands Price Target to $188 From $181, Maintains Overweight R..
MT
10/05Cowen Adjusts Acuity Brands' Price Target to $208 from $225, Reiterates Outperform Rati..
MT
10/05Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Acuity Brands to $195 From $190, Maintains Neutral..
MT
10/05Baird Adjusts Acuity Brands' Price Target to $200 From $190, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 163 M - -
Net income 2023 377 M - -
Net cash 2023 47,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 0,28%
Capitalization 5 981 M 5 981 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 13 200
Free-Float 59,3%
Chart ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 188,34 $
Average target price 195,17 $
Spread / Average Target 3,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil M. Ashe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karen J. Holcom Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Tyler H. Moon Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Dominic J. Pileggi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-11.04%5 981
SIGNIFY N.V.-25.48%3 959
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-20.76%1 712
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.55.54%281
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-32.22%78
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.-52.49%55