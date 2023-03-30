Advanced search
    AYI   US00508Y1029

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

(AYI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21:55 2023-03-30 pm EDT
180.27 USD   +1.66%
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
03:01pAcuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2023 Second-Quarter Results on April 4, 2023
GL
Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend

03/30/2023 | 03:01pm EDT
Atlanta, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI; "Company") today declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2023.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces, light, and more things to come. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives.

We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications. We achieve customer-focused efficiencies that allow us to increase market share and deliver superior returns. We look to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by more than 13,000 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
Vice President, Investor Relations
(404) 853-1456
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com



