Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on October 4, 2022

09/08/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Atlanta, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year earnings results on Tuesday, October 4, at 6:00 a.m. (EDT), followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).  Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call. 

The webcast, earnings release, and supplemental presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com after 6:00 a.m. (EDT) on October 4, 2022. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site two hours after the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site. 

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a distribution channel for material Company information. In addition, financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.


About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make a valuable difference in people’s lives. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands, Inc. achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and enter attractive new verticals.

Acuity Brands, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com.


#  #  #  #  #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com


