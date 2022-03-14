Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Acuity Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AYI   US00508Y1029

ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

(AYI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Acuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on April 5, 2022

03/14/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Company”) today announced that the Company is planning to release its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results on Tuesday, April 5, at 6:00 a.m. (EDT) to be followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).  Neil Ashe, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acuity Brands, will lead the call.  

The conference call and earnings release can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.acuitybrands.com. The online replay will remain available for a limited time following the call. A replay of the call will also be posted to the Investor Relations site within two hours of the completion of the conference call and will be archived on the site.  

To learn more about Acuity Brands, please visit the Company's website. Acuity Brands uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding Acuity Brands is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible. 

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is a market-leading industrial technology company. We use technology to solve problems in spaces and light. Through our two business segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Controls (“ABL”) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (“ISG”), we design, manufacture, and bring to market products and services that make the world more brilliant, productive, and connected. We achieve growth through the development of innovative new products and services, including lighting, lighting controls, building management systems, and location-aware applications.

Acuity Brands achieves customer-focused efficiencies that allow the Company to increase market share and deliver superior returns. The Company looks to aggressively deploy capital to grow the business and to enter attractive new verticals. 

Acuity Brands is based in Atlanta, Georgia, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company is powered by approximately 13,500 dedicated and talented associates. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com

#  #  #  #  #

Investor Contact:
Charlotte McLaughlin
investorrelations@acuitybrands.com


All news about ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
04:16pAcuity Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results on April 5, 2022
GL
02/03Acuity Brands unveils a new sustainability initiative, using technology to eliminate wa..
AQ
01/19ACUITY BRANDS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/12Acuity Brands, Microsoft to Work Together on Sustainable Building Systems
MT
01/12Acuity Brands Partners with Microsoft to Enable Sustainable Building Solutions
AQ
01/10Credit Suisse Raises Acuity Brands' Price Target to $245 from $237, Notes 'Strong' Star..
MT
01/07Acuity Brands' Fiscal Q1 Results Reflect 'Strong Commercial, Operating Execution,' Oppe..
MT
01/07Acuity Brands Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings Top Views, Lifted by Sales Jump Amid Supply..
MT
01/07ACUITY BRANDS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
01/07Acuity Brands Seeks Acquisitions
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 828 M - -
Net income 2022 366 M - -
Net cash 2022 254 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 6 261 M 6 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float -
Chart ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Acuity Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITY BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 180,87 $
Average target price 236,57 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil M. Ashe Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Karen J. Holcom Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Vijay Raghavendra Chief Technology Officer
Tyler H. Moon Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Ray M. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUITY BRANDS, INC.-14.57%6 261
SIGNIFY N.V.1.40%5 654
OPPLE LIGHTING CO.,LTD-12.62%2 178
ZHEJIANG DAFENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.-15.85%767
LSI INDUSTRIES INC.1.17%185
ENDO LIGHTING CORPORATION-16.20%114