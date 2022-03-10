AcuityAds : Q4 – Management's Discussion and Analysis

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 Dated March 10, 2022 70 University Ave Suite 1200 Toronto, ON M5J 2M4 www.acuityads.com

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 Management's discussion & analysis This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") explains the variations in the consolidated operating results and financial position and cash flows of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ("AcuityAds" or the "Company") as at and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. This analysis should be read in conjunction with AcuityAds' audited consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, and related notes (the "Consolidated Financial Statements"). The Consolidated Financial Statements and extracts of those Consolidated Financial Statements provided in this MD&A, were prepared in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, using the accounting policies described therein. As a result of the rounding of dollar differences, certain total dollar amounts in this MD&A may not add exactly to their constituent amounts. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Throughout this MD&A, percentage changes are calculated using numbers rounded as they appear. Readers are cautioned that this MD&A contains certain forward-looking information. (Please see the "Forward Looking Statements" section below for a discussion of the use of such information in this MD&A). The Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated on consolidation. The information in this report is dated as at March 10, 2022. Non-IFRS Financial Measures This MD&A includes certain measures which are not defined terms in accordance with IFRS such as "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA". The term "Net Revenue" or Gross Profit refers to the net amount of revenue after deducting direct media costs. Net Revenue is used for internal management purposes as an indicator of the performance of the Company's solution in balancing the goals of delivering excellent results to advertisers while meeting the Company's margin objectives and, accordingly the Company believes it is useful supplemental information to include in this MD&A. The term "Net Revenue margin" or Gross Margin refers to the amount that "Net Revenue" represents as a percentage of total revenue for a given period. "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income after adjusting for finance costs, impairment loss, fair value gain, income taxes, foreign exchange (gain) loss, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and related integration costs, severance expenses, executive transition expenses and adjustments to the carrying value of investment tax credits receivable. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities before taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration depreciation of property and equipment and certain other items listed above. It is a key measure used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans. "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not measures of performance under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comprehensive income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of operating performance or profitability. "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA" do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. 1

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this MD&A that are not current or historical factual information may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding, among other things, the beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, estimates, intentions or expectations of the Company, including as they relate to its financial results and its projected total revenue growth, its ability to execute on its investing and business strategies, the benefits of the illumin platform and AcuityAds' programmatic marketing platform (the "Programmatic Marketing Platform"), and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations. When used in this MD&A, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", or by such words as "will", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "consider", "expect", "anticipate", and "objective" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of the Company's future operational or financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates, or projections will be sustained. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operations. Forward- looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes. In developing the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including the availability of financing on reasonable terms, and general business and economic conditions. The existence of the COVID-19 pandemic creates a unique environment in which to consider the likelihood of forward-looking statements being accurate and given the evolving circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict how significant the adverse impact of the pandemic will be on the global and domestic economy, the business, operations and financial position of the Company's clients and the business, operations, and financial position of the Company. Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of AcuityAds to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements that are contained in this MD&A. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following: overall economic conditions, rapid technological changes, use of cookies, demand for the Company's products and services, the Company's ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers, including under the illumin platform; the Company's ability to expand into additional advertising channels and expand its customer base in Canada, the U.S. and globally; the introduction of competing technologies, competitive pressures, network restrictions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. In addition, the effects of COVID-19, including the duration, spread and severity of the pandemic, create additional risks and uncertainties for the Company. In particular, the impact of the virus and government authorities' and public health officials' responses thereto may affect the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, or opportunities; domestic and global credit and capital markets and the Company's ability to access capital on favorable terms, or at all; and the health and safety of the Company's employees. Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information (as defined in applicable securities laws) contained in this MD&A regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, is based on assumptions about future economic conditions or courses of action based on management's assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Future-oriented financial information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material 2

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 assumptions and factors, as are set out above. The actual results of the Company's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors discussed in "Risk Factors" section of this MD&A and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward- looking statements contained in the MD&A are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. OVERVIEW AcuityAds is a technology company that enables marketers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns. AcuityAds' Programmatic Marketing Platform, powered by proprietary machine learning technology, is at the core of its business, accompanied by patented solutions for analytics-led video and mobile targeting that leverages data. AcuityAds empowers marketers by offering near real-time reporting and analytics, bringing accountability to programmatic advertising to deliver business results and help solve the key challenges that digital advertisers face. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in the U.S., Canada, Spain, France, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Argentina. Its key customers include both agencies and brands, including large Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. AcuityAds' technology enables programmatic advertising, which is the automated buying and selling of advertising inventory electronically. The platform is based on proprietary machine learning technology, the branch of artificial intelligence involving systems that learn from data inputs and outputs and can perform actions without the need for explicit programming. The platform has the capability to process billions of bid requests on a daily basis. AcuityAds' Programmatic Marketing Platform allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying, a method of buying online display advertising in which ad spots (called impressions) are released in an auction that occurs in milliseconds. AcuityAds purchases impressions for advertisers through agreements with publishers, ad networks and ad exchanges. Its technology platform benefits advertisers by enabling them to target specific audiences based on demographic and psychographic parameters as well as manage their bid amounts to purchase the advertising inventory that is most relevant for their campaigns. Real-time reporting enables advertisers to monitor specific performance metrics and react and pivot quickly to optimize campaigns to help ensure they achieve consumer targeting goals and key performance indicators. On October 1, 2020, the Company officially launched its advertising automation platform, illumin™. illumin is an advertising automation technology that offers planning, buying and omnichannel intelligence from a single platform, allowing advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. illumin enables creation of consumer journeys with custom messages tied to propensity-scored audiences, increasing efficiency and return on advertising investments. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, revenue derived from illumin was $10,172,803 and $26,020,954 compared to $946,970 and $946,970 revenue in the comparable 2020 periods. 3