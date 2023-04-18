Advanced search
AcuityAds announces full rebrand to illumin, following successful launch of its journey advertising platform

04/18/2023
TORONTO and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, Nasdaq: ILLM), a leading digital advertising software company focusing on journey advertising, (the “Company” or “illumin”) announced today that it has rebranded to illumin, the namesake of its revolutionary platform. As part of this rebranding, while the Company retains its legal name “AcuityAds Holdings Inc.”, it will now be doing business as “illumin”. The Company’s new brand name reflects the platform’s success and adoption in the market, and the company’s mission to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising.

illumin’s journey advertising platform enables brands and agencies to reach consumers at every stage of the marketing journey from awareness to conversion. Using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, marketers can leverage advanced machine learning algorithms that let them deliver the right message at the right time on the right channels. The platform also provides full-funnel real-time data analytics and insights that help brands optimize their campaigns and drive measurable results.

“We are thrilled to complete our transition to illumin and introduce even more marketers to our journey advertising platform,” said Tal Hayek, CEO of illumin. “As consumer needs evolve it’s essential for brands to have a holistic view of their customers’ journeys and the ability to evolve and pivot their campaigns alongside changing consumer behavior. illumin lets marketers engage with their customers in a meaningful way at every touchpoint, whether that be through display advertising, native ads, digital-out-of-home, or many other digital formats in between. Our platform empowers brands and agencies, letting marketers think outside of traditional line items and execute their campaigns the way they originally envisioned them.”

Much like the consumer journey, illumin’s brand journey has evolved, going beyond simply changing a logo or name, and rethinking the way marketers create their media campaigns. The rebranding and introduction of the journey advertising platform are a culmination of a strategic effort by illumin to position itself for future growth and innovation.

“The evolution of our brand reflects the growth of illumin’s platform alongside an evolving media landscape,” said Tony Vlismas, Vice President of Marketing at illumin. “Today we complete that evolution and start defining exactly what journey advertising means to marketers and the brands they service.”

illumin’s journey advertising platform has already received significant interest from brands and agencies across multiple industries, including CPG, retail, health, travel, politics, and finance. The company plans to continue to invest in innovation, expand its capabilities, and provide exceptional service to its clients.

About illumin:
illumin is a journey advertising platform that enables marketers to reach consumers at every stage of their journey by leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms and real-time data analytics. The company’s mission is to illuminate the path for brands to connect with their customers through the power of data-driven advertising. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. illumin is a business name of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. which the Company uses as an operating name for its business.

For more information, visit illumin.com

Media contacts:
Tony Vlismas, VP Marketing
illumin | press@illumin.com

Daniel Gordon, Investor Relations Manager
illumin | investors@illumin.com

Babak Pedram Investor Relations – Canada
Virtus Advisory Group Inc. | bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

David Hanover Investor Relations – U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications | dhanover@kcsa.com

Disclaimer in regard to forward-looking statements:
Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.


