Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT   CA00510L1067

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.

(AT)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:43:05 2023-03-13 am EDT
2.105 CAD   +8.51%
10:52aBank falls drag Canada's main stock index lower on SVB contagion fears
RE
08:07aAcuityAds Holdings Inc. Providing Update on Silicon Valley Bank Cash Deposits
MT
08:01aAcuityAds Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank Cash Deposits
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bank falls drag Canada's main stock index lower on SVB contagion fears

03/13/2023 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange stock information is seen in Toronto

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell 0.7% on Monday as investors sold banking shares amid a global sell off on fears of contagion risk from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), but gains in gold miners helped offset some of the declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 165.02 points, or 0.8%, at 19609.90 in early morning trading, after falling as low as 19,427.53, the lowest since Jan. 5.

"Canadian banks are down a fair bit this morning, which doesn't really make sense because bank issues in the U.S. have zero to do with Canadian banks," Steve Palmer, chief investment officer at AlphaNorth Asset Management.

"People should not have any reason to panic," he said adding that Canadian bank stocks, and shares more generally in Canada, will recover over the next 24 hours.

Within the first 10 minutes of trading on Monday morning, the main index had fallen 1.7% to 19436.22.

U.S. authorities on Sunday launched emergency measures to shore up confidence in the banking system after the failure of SVB threatened to trigger a broader financial crisis.

Canadian banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), on Sunday said it was taking temporary control of SVB's unit in the country.

The financials group was down 2.5% in the early morning trading session while many other Canadian stocks also fell. Toronto Dominion Bank shares fell 4% while Royal Bank of Canada shed 3%, while Bank of Nova Scotia dropped 2.5% and CIBC was down 4%.

Shares in Canadian digital advertising-tech firm AcuityAds Holdings Inc. jumped 7.7% after it resumed trading on Monday. The stock tumbled more than 15% on Friday before the stock was halted after it said it maintained U.S. bank accounts with SVB which amount to $55 million in deposits.

Energy stocks were down 4.9% and industrials down 1.1%.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies,, was the best performing at the start up the day, up 1.8%.

The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as the greenback fell on expectations the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive in raising interest rates after authorities stepped in to limit the fallout from the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.    The loonie was trading 0.8% higher at C$1.3732 to the greenback, or 72.81 U.S. cents.

(Additional reportin by Divya Rajagopal and Saqib Ahmed; Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Maiya Keidan


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. 8.51% 2.105 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.27% 0.9157 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.03% 1.66323 Delayed Quote.1.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -1.11% 96.951 Delayed Quote.0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.49% 0.66402 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.44% 0.72992 Delayed Quote.-2.07%
CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE -2.76% 56.36 Delayed Quote.5.37%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) -0.15% 1.4682 Delayed Quote.1.44%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.88% 0.85528 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA -2.16% 130.42 Delayed Quote.4.56%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX -1.04% 19603.11 Delayed Quote.2.01%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -1.58% 64.78 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.49% 1.3697 Delayed Quote.2.12%
All news about ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
10:52aBank falls drag Canada's main stock index lower on SVB contagion fears
RE
08:07aAcuityAds Holdings Inc. Providing Update on Silicon Valley Bank Cash Deposits
MT
08:01aAcuityAds Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank Cash Deposits
AQ
03/12Canadian regulator takes temporary control of Silicon Valley Bank's Canadian branch
RE
03/10AcuityAds Holdings Halts Shares as Most of Its Cash Caught Up in the Collapse of Silico..
MT
03/10AcuityAds Brief: Co Says WillUupdate investors once Amount of Advance Di..
MT
03/10AcuityAds Brief: Company Says Its Maintains Bank Accounts outside of SVB..
MT
03/10AcuityAds Brief: Announces Trading of Its Securities Halted at the Reque..
MT
03/10Trade Halt of the Shares of AcuityAds
GL
03/10IIROC Trading Halt - AT
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 129 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Net income 2023 -6,57 M -4,77 M -4,77 M
Net cash 2023 76,7 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -20,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 110 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,94 CAD
Average target price 3,65 CAD
Spread / Average Target 88,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tal Hayek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elliot Muchnik Chief Financial Officer
Sheldon M. Pollack Chairman
Oren Hisherik Chief Information Technology Officer
Neil Phasey Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.-7.18%80
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA25.41%19 945
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.7.22%17 729
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.39%13 184
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.38%13 005
WPP PLC20.04%12 717