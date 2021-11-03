Q3 -Management's Discussion and Analysis

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 Dated November 3, 2021 70 University Ave Suite 1200 Toronto, ON M5J 2M4 www.acuityads.com

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 Management's discussion & analysis This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") explains the variations in the consolidated operating results and financial position and cash flows of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. ("AcuityAds" or the "Company") as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. This analysis should be read in conjunction with AcuityAds' condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and related notes (the "Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements"). The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and extracts of those Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements provided in this MD&A, were prepared in Canadian dollars and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, using the accounting policies described therein. As a result of the rounding of dollar differences, certain total dollar amounts in this MD&A may not add exactly to their constituent amounts. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Throughout this MD&A, percentage changes are calculated using numbers rounded as they appear. Readers are cautioned that this MD&A contains certain forward-looking information. (Please see the "Forward Looking Statements" section below for a discussion of the use of such information in this MD&A). The Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements include the accounts of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries AcuityAds Inc., AcuityAds US Inc., 140 Proof Inc., and ADman Interactive S.L.U. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated on consolidation. The information in this report is dated as of November 3, 2021. Non-IFRS Financial Measures This MD&A includes certain measures which are not defined terms in accordance with IFRS such as "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA". The term "Net Revenue" refers to the net amount of revenue after deducting direct media costs. Net Revenue is used for internal management purposes as an indicator of the performance of the Company's solution in balancing the goals of delivering excellent results to advertisers while meeting the Company's margin objectives and, accordingly the Company believes it is useful supplemental information to include in this MD&A. The term "Net Revenue margin" refers to the amount that "Net Revenue" represents as a percentage of total revenue for a given period. "Adjusted EBITDA" refers to net income after adjusting for finance costs, impairment loss, fair value gain, income taxes, foreign exchange (gain) loss, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, acquisition and related integration costs, severance expenses and adjustments to the carrying value of investment tax credits receivable. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's main business activities before taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed and also prior to taking into consideration depreciation of property and equipment and certain other items listed above. It is a key measure used by the Company's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate the Company's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans. "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not measures of performance under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comprehensive income (loss) prepared in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of operating performance or profitability. "Net Revenue", "Net Revenue margin", and "Adjusted EBITDA" do not have a standardized meaning 1

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 prescribed by IFRS and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements in this MD&A that are not current or historical factual information may constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, regarding, among other things, the beliefs, plans, objectives, strategies, estimates, intentions or expectations of the Company, including as they relate to its financial results and its projected total revenue growth, its ability to execute on its investing and business strategies, the benefits of the illumin platform, and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations. When used in this MD&A, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", or by such words as "will", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "consider", "expect", "anticipate", and "objective" and similar expressions or variations of such words. Forward-looking statements are, by their nature, not guarantees of the Company's future operational or financial performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is intended with respect to anticipated future results, or that estimates or projections will be sustained. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's operations. Forward- looking information may not be appropriate for other purposes. In developing the forward-looking statements in this MD&A, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including the availability of financing on reasonable terms, and general business and economic conditions. The existence of the COVID-19 pandemic creates a unique environment in which to consider the likelihood of forward-looking statements being accurate, and given the evolving circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it is difficult to predict how significant the adverse impact of the pandemic will be on the global and domestic economy, the business, operations and financial position of the Company's clients and the business, operations and financial position of the Company. Many risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause the actual results of AcuityAds to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements that are contained in this MD&A. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the following: overall economic conditions, rapid technological changes, use of cookies, demand for the Company's products and services, the Company's ability to retain existing customers and attract new customers, including under the illumin platform; the Company's ability to expand into additional advertising channels and expand its customer base in Canada, the U.S. and globally; the introduction of competing technologies, competitive pressures, network restrictions, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. In addition, the effects of COVID-19, including the duration, spread and severity of the pandemic, create additional risks and uncertainties for the Company. In particular, the impact of the virus and government authorities' and public health officials' responses thereto may affect the Company's actual results, performance, prospects or opportunities; domestic and global credit and capital markets and the Company's ability to access capital on favourable terms, or at all; and the health and safety of the Company's employees. Any financial outlook and future-oriented financial information (as defined in applicable securities laws) contained in this MD&A regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, is based on assumptions about future economic conditions or courses of action based on management's assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Future-oriented 2

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 financial information contains forward-looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. The actual results of the Company's operations for any period will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Actual results will vary from projected results. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future-oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of the MD&A or as of the date otherwise specifically indicated herein. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties elsewhere in this MD&A, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the factors discussed in "Risk Factors" section of this MD&A and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward- looking statements contained in the MD&A are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. OVERVIEW AcuityAds is a technology company that enables marketers to connect intelligently with audiences across video, mobile, social and online display advertising campaigns. AcuityAds' programmatic marketing platform (the "Programmatic Marketing Platform"), powered by proprietary machine learning technology, is at the core of its business, accompanied by proprietary solutions for analytics- led video and mobile targeting that leverages data. AcuityAds empowers marketers by offering near real-time reporting and analytics, bringing accountability to programmatic advertising to deliver business results and help solve some of the key challenges that digital advertisers face. AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto and has offices in the U.S., Canada, Spain and throughout Latin America. Its key customers include both advertising agencies and brands, including large Fortune 500 enterprises and small- to mid-sized businesses. AcuityAds' technology enables programmatic advertising, which is the automated buying and selling of advertising inventory electronically. The Programmatic Marketing Platform is based on proprietary machine learning technology, the branch of artificial intelligence involving systems that learn from data inputs and outputs and can perform actions without the need for explicit programming. The Programmatic Marketing Platform has the capability to process billions of bid requests on a daily basis. The Programmatic Marketing Platform allows advertisers to purchase online advertisements in real- time using an ad-buying method whereby open online ad spots (called impressions) are traded via auctions on digital exchanges at market clearing prices in milliseconds. AcuityAds purchases impressions on behalf of advertisers through agreements with publishers directly and through agreements with supply side platforms and exchanges. Its technology platform benefits advertisers by enabling them to target audience segments based on a variety of first, second, and third-party data as well as manage their real-time bids for the advertising inventory most relevant for their campaigns. Real-time reporting enables advertisers to monitor relevant performance metrics and adjust budget allocations to optimize for audience reach and ad frequency and business outcomes (key performance indicators). In October 2020, AcuityAds officially launched illumin™, the next generation advertising automation technology, that offers advertisers the ability to plan, buy, optimize and report on omnichannel advertising programs from a single, intuitive user-interface. Advertisers can now map consumer 3

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 journey playbooks across devices and communication channels, and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. illumin enables delivery of custom creative advertising based on audience receptivity (time, place and context), which has proven to increase both efficiency and overall return on advertising investments. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, revenue derived from illumin was $7,418,596 and $15,848,151 compared to no revenue in the comparable 2020 periods. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Significant developments during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and to the date of this report include the following: On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic, which continues to spread throughout Canada and economies around the world. To date, the Canadian and U.S. governments as well as businesses have mandated various measures, including: travel restrictions, restrictions on public gatherings and the quarantine of people who may have been exposed to the virus. In response, AcuityAds has changed its work environment and made arrangements to ensure compliance with all applicable health authority regulations. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's changes to its work environment, AcuityAds continued to operate its business in the normal course. To date, none of the Company's operations have closed down or have otherwise been materially affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Certain of the Company's offices have been subject to government-mandated lockdowns for some periods of time. However, the Company's staff has been able to perform their functions remotely without meaningful reductions in the Company's ability to service its customers. Based on the most recent trends, the Company currently does not expect the COVID-19 pandemic will have a material impact on its future revenues, as more consumers are consuming media digitally as they work from home resulting in higher demand for digital advertising. The COVID-19 pandemic has not directly restricted the Company's growth plans as the Company's business is all online, the Company's staff are generally able to work from home and demand for the Company's products and services is growing as the Company's customers increase their digital advertising budgets. However, there is a measure of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the resurgence of COVID-19 infection rates and governmental and other reactions thereto. Accordingly, because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, it is possible that it could have a material impact on our revenues. However, there are certain specific client segments, most notably the travel and entertainment industries, that have been more affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than other businesses. COVID- 19 has affected the amount of revenues that we earn from our clients in these industries, and the continuation of the pandemic does have an impact on our growth from these clients. See "Risk Factors". During the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the Company secured a $3,000,000 commitment from the National Research Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program ("IRAP") that was paid in full between May 2020 and September 2021. The Company received $1,386,108 of this commitment during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. In January 2021, the Company secured an additional $500,000 commitment to bring the total commitment to $3,500,000. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company received $797,962 and $1,613,892, respectively, of this commitment, and those amounts were used to reduce technology costs on the Consolidated Statement of Income (loss) for the same period. On June 10, 2021, the Company's common shares were added to and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market. 4

