Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT   CA00510L1067

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.

(AT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX rises 0.37% to 19,102.33

04/23/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The facade of the original Toronto Stock Exchange building is seen in Toronto

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.37 percent to 19,102.33 

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 7.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, up 7.5%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Sunopta Inc, down 3.8%, Winpak Ltd, down 2.9%, and Kinross Gold Corp, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 170.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 3.54 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.99%, or $0.61, to $62.04 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 1.13%, or $0.74, to $66.14.

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 23 at 21:03 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
All news about ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
04/19ACUITYADS  : Announces Integration with Amazon Publisher Services
AQ
04/13TSX rises 0.01% to 19,203.70
RE
04/13ACUITYADS  : Provides Q1 2021 Update on the Adoption of its Advertising Automati..
AQ
04/07AcuityAds Holdings Shares Decline 7%, TD Lowers Price Target
MT
04/05TSX hits all-time high as strong U.S. jobs data boosts recovery hopes
RE
03/31ACUITYADS  : and Enjoy Life Foods Discuss Changing Consumer Behaviors at CMO Bra..
AQ
03/29ACUITYADS  : Announces Two New illumin Contracts Totaling $1.5 Million
MT
03/29ACUITYADS  : Is Recognized as one of Globe and Mail's Leading Companies for Exec..
AQ
03/29ACUITYADS  : Announces Two New illumin Contracts Totaling $1.5 Million Majority ..
AQ
03/26ACUITYADS  : Is Recognized as one of Globe and Mail's Leading Companies for Exec..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 131 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2021 9,67 M 7,75 M 7,75 M
Net cash 2021 22,5 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 96,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 746 M 597 M 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
EV / Sales 2022 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,64 CAD
Last Close Price 13,66 CAD
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 110%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tal Hayek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan M. Pollack Chief Financial Officer
Sheldon M. Pollack Chairman
Oren Hisherik Chief Information Technology Officer
Rachel Kapcan Vice President-Client Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.-4.41%597
OMNICOM GROUP INC.29.29%17 344
WPP PLC19.05%15 871
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA31.84%15 868
AUTOHOME INC.-7.15%11 780
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.30.48%11 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ