TSX rises 0.37% to 19,102.33

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.37 percent to 19,102.33

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 7.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc, up 7.5%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc, higher by 4.5%.

* Lagging shares were Sunopta Inc, down 3.8%, Winpak Ltd, down 2.9%, and Kinross Gold Corp, lower by 2.9%.

* On the TSX 123 issues rose and 103 fell as a 1.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 170.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc, Suncor Energy Inc and Manulife Financial Corp.

* The TSX's energy group rose 0.72 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector climbed 3.54 points, or 1.0%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.99%, or $0.61, to $62.04 a barrel. Brent crude rose 1.13%, or $0.74, to $66.14.

* The TSX is up 9.6% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 23 at 21:03 GMT.