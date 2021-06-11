Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. AcuityAds Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AT   CA00510L1067

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.

(AT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TSX rises 0.44% to 20,138.35

06/11/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rises to a record high

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.44 percent to 20,138.35 

* Leading the index were AcuityAds Holdings Inc , up 10.0%, Tourmaline Oil Corp, up 8.3%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc, higher by 4.6%.

* Lagging shares were Enghouse Systems Ltd, down 4.1%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, down 3.0%, and Osisko Mining Inc, lower by 2.6%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 98 fell as a 1.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 164.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd, Enbridge Inc and Air Canada.

* The TSX's energy group rose 1.67 points, or 1.2%, while the financials sector climbed 1.27 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.7%, or $0.49, to $70.78 a barrel. Brent crude  rose 0.18%, or $0.13, to $72.65 [O/R]

* The TSX is up 15.5% for the year.

This summary was machine generated June 11 at 21:08 GMT. 


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC. 10.00% 14.08 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
AIR CANADA 0.49% 28.55 Delayed Quote.24.77%
ENBRIDGE INC. 0.44% 48.27 Delayed Quote.18.05%
FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC. -3.02% 8.02 Delayed Quote.-20.94%
GOLD -1.14% 1876.6 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 72.6 Delayed Quote.39.34%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.03% 613.7028 Delayed Quote.38.28%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.19% 1094.318 Delayed Quote.0.07%
SILVER -0.23% 27.889 Delayed Quote.5.60%
SILVER MINES LIMITED 8.62% 0.315 End-of-day quote.36.96%
TOURMALINE OIL CORP. 8.31% 33.25 Delayed Quote.78.90%
WTI 0.93% 70.787 Delayed Quote.44.64%
All news about ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
06/10AcuityAds Prices US$50 Million US IPO, Canada Share Sale; Dropped Nearly 4% o..
MT
06/09ACUITYADS  : Announces Pricing of US$50 Million Initial Public Offering in the U..
AQ
06/09UPDATE : AcuityAds Rises 3%, Adding to Tuesday's 4% Gain Amid Nasdaq Listing Pla..
MT
06/09AcuityAds Files for Nasdaq Listing, Seeks to Issue US$50 Million of Shares in..
MT
06/08ACUITYADS  : Announces Initial Public Offering in the United States and Public O..
PR
06/07TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains
RE
06/07TSX flat as losses in miners offset energy, banking gains
RE
06/04ACUITYADS  : Announces Board and Management Changes
AQ
06/02ACUITYADS  : Searching for a New CFO as Pollack to Retire
MT
05/25TSX rises 0.19% to 19,564.12
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 134 M 110 M 110 M
Net income 2021 12,2 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
Net cash 2021 26,8 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 65,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 763 M 628 M 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 173
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
AcuityAds Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,44 CAD
Last Close Price 12,80 CAD
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tal Hayek Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan M. Pollack Chief Financial Officer
Sheldon M. Pollack Chairman
Oren Hisherik Chief Information Technology Officer
Rachel Kapcan Vice President-Client Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC.-10.43%631
OMNICOM GROUP INC.33.00%17 841
WPP PLC22.78%16 628
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA36.26%16 607
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.42.69%13 202
WEIBO CORPORATION21.35%11 333