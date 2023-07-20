PART II
INFORMATION NOT REQUIRED IN PROSPECTUS
Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution.
The following table sets forth estimates of the various expenses, other than any underwriting discounts and commissions, in connection with the sale and distribution of the securities being registered.
SEC Registration Fee
|$
|18,540
FINRA filing fee
|30,500
Accounting fees and expenses
|65,000
Legal fees and expenses
|300,000
Transfer agent fees and expenses
|6,100
Printing and miscellaneous expenses
|20,000
Total
|$
|440,110
