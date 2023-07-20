Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing a disease-modifying approach to target underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company is focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, and establishing proof of mechanism in early AD patients. The Company's ACU193 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the anti-amyloid-beta oligomer (AbOs), has demonstrated functional and protective effects in in-vitro assays, and has demonstrated in-vivo safety and pharmacologic activity in multiple animal species including transgenic models for AD. The Company's therapeutic approach focuses on targeting AbOs, which is a toxic and pathogenic form of Ab relative to Ab monomers and amyloid plaques. The Company is developing ACU193 for intravenous (IV), administration every four weeks for the treatment of early AD, which is in Phase I clinical trial.