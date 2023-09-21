ACUMENTIS 2023 ANNUAL REVIEW

Acumentis continues its unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence and ensuring decision certainty for our valued clients nationwide. Homeowners, lenders, and corporations consistently rely on Acumentis for trusted property valuations and expert guidance.

The past year has been marked by a rapidly changing property market, post pandemic recovery, and the influence of significant cash rate increases. In response, the Acumentis team has shown remarkable agility while maintaining a steadfast focus on our strategic objective: diversification.

Our primary focus throughout FY23 has centred on diversifying our services and strengthening our team's capabilities to align with this continuing transformation.

Acumentis has been delivering property valuation expertise since 1905 to financial

institutions, governments, companies, and individuals across Australia. Acumentis provides this expertise nationwide from 45 metropolitan, regional and rural locations, with a team of over 330 property professionals.