annual report
Annual Financial Statements 30 June 2023
Acumentis Group Limited (ASX: ACU)
ABN 50 102 320 329
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Introduction
Chairman's Report
08
CEO's Report
10
2. Financial statements
Directors' Report
16
Auditor's Independence Declaration
33
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other
Comprehensive Income
34
Statement of Financial Position
35
Statement of Changes in Equity
36
Statement of Cash Flows
37
3. Notes to consolidated financial
statements
How the Numbers are Calculated
40
Revenue
40
Material Profit or Loss Items
41
Other Income and Expense Items
41
Income Tax Expense
42
Financial Assets and Liabilities
43
Non Financial Assets and Liabilities
50
Equity
62
Other Reserves
64
Cash Flow Information
65
4. Risk
Significant Estimates & Judgements
......... 67
Financial Risk Management
67
Capital Management
72
5. Group structure
Business Combinations
77
Interests of Other Entities
80
6. Unrecognised items
Contingent Liabilities
83
Commitments
83
Events occurring after the
reporting period
84
7. Other information
Related Party Transactions
87
Share-based Payments
88
Remuneration of Auditors
90
Earning Per Share
90
Parent Entity Financial Information
92
Going concern
92
Summary of Significant
Accounting Policies
93
7. Directors' declaration
Directors' Declaration
107
Independent Auditor's Report
108
ASX Additional Information
112
Introduction
ASX:ACU FY22-23
ACUMENTIS 2023 ANNUAL REVIEW
Acumentis continues its unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence and ensuring decision certainty for our valued clients nationwide. Homeowners, lenders, and corporations consistently rely on Acumentis for trusted property valuations and expert guidance.
The past year has been marked by a rapidly changing property market, post pandemic recovery, and the influence of significant cash rate increases. In response, the Acumentis team has shown remarkable agility while maintaining a steadfast focus on our strategic objective: diversification.
Our primary focus throughout FY23 has centred on diversifying our services and strengthening our team's capabilities to align with this continuing transformation.
Acumentis has been delivering property valuation expertise since 1905 to financial
institutions, governments, companies, and individuals across Australia. Acumentis provides this expertise nationwide from 45 metropolitan, regional and rural locations, with a team of over 330 property professionals.
Acumentis Annual Report 2023
Pg 5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Acumentis Group Limited published this content on 19 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 07:16:10 UTC.