annual report

Annual Financial Statements 30 June 2023

Acumentis Group Limited (ASX: ACU)

ABN 50 102 320 329

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. Introduction

Chairman's Report

08

CEO's Report

10

2. Financial statements

Directors' Report

16

Auditor's Independence Declaration

33

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other

Comprehensive Income

34

Statement of Financial Position

35

Statement of Changes in Equity

36

Statement of Cash Flows

37

3. Notes to consolidated financial

statements

How the Numbers are Calculated

40

Revenue

40

Material Profit or Loss Items

41

Other Income and Expense Items

41

Income Tax Expense

42

Financial Assets and Liabilities

43

Non Financial Assets and Liabilities

50

Equity

62

Other Reserves

64

Cash Flow Information

65

4. Risk

Significant Estimates & Judgements

......... 67

Financial Risk Management

67

Capital Management

72

5. Group structure

Business Combinations

77

Interests of Other Entities

80

6. Unrecognised items

Contingent Liabilities

83

Commitments

83

Events occurring after the

reporting period

84

7. Other information

Related Party Transactions

87

Share-based Payments

88

Remuneration of Auditors

90

Earning Per Share

90

Parent Entity Financial Information

92

Going concern

92

Summary of Significant

Accounting Policies

93

7. Directors' declaration

Directors' Declaration

107

Independent Auditor's Report

108

ASX Additional Information

112

Introduction

ASX:ACU FY22-23

ACUMENTIS 2023 ANNUAL REVIEW

Acumentis continues its unwavering commitment to delivering service excellence and ensuring decision certainty for our valued clients nationwide. Homeowners, lenders, and corporations consistently rely on Acumentis for trusted property valuations and expert guidance.

The past year has been marked by a rapidly changing property market, post pandemic recovery, and the influence of significant cash rate increases. In response, the Acumentis team has shown remarkable agility while maintaining a steadfast focus on our strategic objective: diversification.

Our primary focus throughout FY23 has centred on diversifying our services and strengthening our team's capabilities to align with this continuing transformation.

Acumentis has been delivering property valuation expertise since 1905 to financial

institutions, governments, companies, and individuals across Australia. Acumentis provides this expertise nationwide from 45 metropolitan, regional and rural locations, with a team of over 330 property professionals.

Acumentis Annual Report 2023

Pg 5

