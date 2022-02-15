Log in
    ACU   AU0000077604

ACUMENTIS GROUP LIMITED

(ACU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 07:01:34 pm
0.165 AUD   --.--%
Acumentis : Application for quotation of securities - ACU

02/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ACUMENTIS GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 16, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ACU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

61,614

16/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ACUMENTIS GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50102320329

1.3

ASX issuer code

ACU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

15-Feb-2022 17:45

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ACU

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

ACU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

16/2/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

61,614

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.16230000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Acumentis Group Limited published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 22:43:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 44,0 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
Net income 2021 -9,69 M -6,92 M -6,92 M
Net Debt 2021 2,36 M 1,68 M 1,68 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,86x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,7 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,9%
Chart ACUMENTIS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Acumentis Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy Rabbitt Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
John Richard Wise Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Keith Gascoyn Perrett Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Ulrick Chief Information Officer
Damien Burley National Director-Regional Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUMENTIS GROUP LIMITED0.00%20
CBRE GROUP, INC.-9.49%32 211
KE HOLDINGS INC.-1.14%23 687
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-7.83%14 508
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.37%12 348
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-22.27%6 664