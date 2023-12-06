Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug delivery company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address the safe use of medications. Its platform technologies include LIMITX Technology, AVERSION Technology, and IMPEDE Technology. Its LIMITX Technology is designed to minimize the risks and side effects associated with overdose by retarding the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested. The LIMITX Technology is in development with hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen (also known as LTX-03) as the lead product candidates. Its AVERSION Technology is to address methods of product tampering associated with opioid abuse by incorporating gelling ingredients and irritants into tablets to discourage abuse by snorting and provide barriers to abuse by injection. Its IMPEDE Technology is directed at minimizing the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine tablets into methamphetamine.