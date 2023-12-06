Delayed
Official ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. press release
Acura Pharmaceuticals : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K
December 06, 2023 at 02:38 pm EST
Amended Loan Schedule to Secured Promissory Note dated November 10, 2022
between Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC
Date
Principal
Aggregated Principal
Original Secured Promissory Note
11/10/2022
$2,319,279
$2,319,279
Additional loans to be included:
Loan #1
12/22/2022
$250,000
$2,569,279
Loan #2
1/19/2023
$250,000
$2,819,279
Loan #3
2/22/2023
$250,000
$3,069,279
Loan #4
3/20/2023
$250,000
$3,319,279
Loan #5
5/19/2023
$150,000
$3,469,279
Loan #6
7/10/2023
$200,000
$3,669,279
Loan #7
7/28/2023
$250,000
$3,919,279
Loan #8
8/30/2023
$250,000
$4,169,279
Loan #9
10/11/2023
$250,000
$4,419,279
Loan #10
12/04/2023
$250,000
$4,669,279
ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
By:
/s/ Peter A. Clemens
Peter A. Clemens
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Date: December 4, 2023
Disclaimer Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 06 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2023 19:37:20 UTC.
Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug delivery company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address the safe use of medications. Its platform technologies include LIMITX Technology, AVERSION Technology, and IMPEDE Technology. Its LIMITX Technology is designed to minimize the risks and side effects associated with overdose by retarding the release of active drug ingredients when too many tablets are accidentally or purposefully ingested. The LIMITX Technology is in development with hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen (also known as LTX-03) as the lead product candidates. Its AVERSION Technology is to address methods of product tampering associated with opioid abuse by incorporating gelling ingredients and irritants into tablets to discourage abuse by snorting and provide barriers to abuse by injection. Its IMPEDE Technology is directed at minimizing the extraction and conversion of pseudoephedrine tablets into methamphetamine.
