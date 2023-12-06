Amended Loan Schedule to Secured Promissory Note dated November 10, 2022
between Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC
Date Principal Aggregated Principal
Original Secured Promissory Note 11/10/2022 $2,319,279 $2,319,279
Additional loans to be included:
Loan #1 12/22/2022 $250,000 $2,569,279
Loan #2 1/19/2023 $250,000 $2,819,279
Loan #3 2/22/2023 $250,000 $3,069,279
Loan #4 3/20/2023 $250,000 $3,319,279
Loan #5 5/19/2023 $150,000 $3,469,279
Loan #6 7/10/2023 $200,000 $3,669,279
Loan #7 7/28/2023 $250,000 $3,919,279
Loan #8 8/30/2023 $250,000 $4,169,279
Loan #9 10/11/2023 $250,000 $4,419,279
Loan #10 12/04/2023 $250,000 $4,669,279

ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

By: /s/ Peter A. Clemens

Peter A. Clemens

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Date: December 4, 2023

