  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACXP   US00510M1045

ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ACXP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
3.310 USD   +0.30%
08/15ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Business Update - Form 8-K
PU
08/15Earnings Flash (ACXP) ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q2 Loss $-0.26
MT
08/15Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Business Update
PR
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acurx Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Effectiveness

09/23/2022 | 07:11am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Notice of Effectiveness

Effectiveness Date:

September 22, 2022 5:00 P.M.

Form:

S-1

CIK:

0001736243

Company Name:

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

File Number:

333-267412

Disclaimer

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:10:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
08/15ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Business Update -..
PU
PU
08/15Earnings Flash (ACXP) ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS Posts Q2 Loss $-0.26
MT
MT
08/15Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Provides Business U..
PR
PR
08/12ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
AQ
08/12Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mon..
CI
CI
08/10Acurx Pharmaceuticals Surges 29% In August, Here's Why The ACXP Bulls Expect Much More ..
AQ
AQ
08/04Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Discuss 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results on August ..
PR
PR
08/02Acurx Announces New Data Presentations from Ongoing Ph2 Clinical Trial Program of Ibeza..
PR
PR
08/02Acurx Announces New Data Presentations from Ongoing Ph2 Clinical Trial Program of Ibeza..
CI
CI
07/25ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
PU
Analyst Recommendations on ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 38,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 78,5%
Chart ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Average target price 12,00 $
Spread / Average Target 263%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Luci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Shawah Chief Financial Officer
Robert J. DeLuccia Executive Chairman
Michael Silverman Medical Director
Carl V. Sailer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-23.40%38
MODERNA, INC.-51.05%48 634
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-32.44%35 552
LONZA GROUP AG-40.18%34 416
SEAGEN INC.-9.09%25 922
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.19.54%24 331