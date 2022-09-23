Acurx Pharmaceuticals : Notice of Effectiveness
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
Notice of Effectiveness
Effectiveness Date:
September 22, 2022 5:00 P.M.
Form:
S-1
CIK:
0001736243
Company Name:
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
File Number:
333-267412
Sales 2022
-
-
-
Net income 2022
-12,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-2,90x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
38,3 M
38,3 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
-
Capi. / Sales 2023
-
Nbr of Employees
3
Free-Float
78,5%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
3,31 $
Average target price
12,00 $
Spread / Average Target
263%
