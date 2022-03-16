Acurx Pharmaceuticals : XBRL FY 2021

Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
|
Document and Entity Information - USD ($)
$ in Millions
|
12 Months Ended
|
Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
|
|
|
|
Document Type
|
10-K
|
|
|
Document Annual Report
|
true
|
|
|
Document Transition Report
|
false
|
|
|
Document Period End Date
|
Dec. 31, 2021
|
|
|
Entity File Number
|
001-40536
|
|
|
Entity Registrant Name
|
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|
|
|
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
|
DE
|
|
|
Entity Tax Identification Number
|
82-3733567
|
|
|
Entity Address State Or Province
|
NY
|
|
|
Entity Address, Address Line One
|
259 Liberty Ave.
|
|
|
Entity Address, City or Town
|
Staten Island
|
|
|
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
|
10305
|
|
|
City Area Code
|
917
|
|
|
Local Phone Number
|
533-1469
|
|
|
Title of 12(b) Security
|
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
|
|
|
Trading Symbol
|
ACXP
|
|
|
Security Exchange Name
|
NASDAQ
|
|
|
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer
|
No
|
|
|
Entity Voluntary Filers
|
No
|
|
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
|
Yes
|
|
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
|
Yes
|
|
|
Entity Filer Category
|
Non-accelerated Filer
|
|
|
Entity Small Business
|
true
|
|
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
|
true
|
|
|
Entity Ex Transition Period
|
false
|
|
|
Entity Shell Company
|
false
|
|
|
Entity Public Float
|
|
|
$ 48.1
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
|
|
10,233,202
|
|
Entity Central Index Key
|
0001736243
|
|
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
|
--12-31
|
|
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
|
2021
|
|
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
|
FY
|
|
|
Amendment Flag
|
false
|
|
|
Auditor Name
|
CohnReznick LLP
|
|
|
Auditor Firm ID
|
596
|
|
|
Auditor Location
|
Parsippany, NJ
|
|
Disclaimer
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:50:02 UTC.