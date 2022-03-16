Log in
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals : XBRL FY 2021

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - USD ($)
$ in Millions
12 Months Ended
Document and Entity Information [Abstract]
Document Type 10-K
Document Annual Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Period End Date Dec. 31, 2021
Entity File Number 001-40536
Entity Registrant Name Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 82-3733567
Entity Address State Or Province NY
Entity Address, Address Line One 259 Liberty Ave.
Entity Address, City or Town Staten Island
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 10305
City Area Code 917
Local Phone Number 533-1469
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
Trading Symbol ACXP
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer No
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Non-accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Emerging Growth Company true
Entity Ex Transition Period false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Public Float $ 48.1
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 10,233,202
Entity Central Index Key 0001736243
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2021
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Amendment Flag false
Auditor Name CohnReznick LLP
Auditor Firm ID 596
Auditor Location Parsippany, NJ

Disclaimer

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS : Xbrl fy 2021
PU
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS TO PARTICIPATE : 00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT
PR
Acurx Pharmaceuticals to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results an..
PR
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS IBEZAPOLSTAT T : Acxp)
AQ
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS' PHASE 2B ANTI : Acxp)
AQ
Acurx Announces Publication of Positive Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results of Ibezapolstat..
PR
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Publication of Positive Phase 2a Clinical Trial R..
CI
Why Temas Resources Corp could be one of the top mining stocks for 2022
AQ
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS' IBEZAPOLSTAT : Acxp)
AQ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -14,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 38,1 M 38,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
David P. Luci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Shawah Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert J. DeLuccia Executive Chairman & Managing Partner
Michael Silverman Medical Director
Carl V. Sailer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACURX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.69%38
MODERNA, INC.-41.68%59 695
LONZA GROUP AG-17.96%49 283
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.79%41 049
SEAGEN INC.-11.00%25 267
CELLTRION, INC.-8.59%20 093