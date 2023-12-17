50,000 Options of Acusensus Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-DEC-2023. These Options will be under lockup for 341 days starting from 10-JAN-2023 to 17-DEC-2023.
Details:
Lock up of 100,000 options with an exercise price of $0.02 expiring on 20 December,2023
Lock up of 50,000 options with an exercise price of $2.30 expiring on 17 December ,2023
Lock up of 250,000 options with an exercise price of $2.30 expiring on 12 January,2026
Lock up of 96,649 options with an exercise price of $2.76 expiring on 26 September,2031
Lock up of 324,323 options with an exercise price of $2.76 expiring on 20 April,2027
Lock up of 410,815 options with an exercise price of $2.76 expiring on 1 July 2027
Lock up of 50,000 options with an exercise price of $5.00 expiring on 12 January 2028
December 16, 2023
