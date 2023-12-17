Acusensus Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the provision of technology to detect and capture prosecutable evidence of illegal driver's mobile phone use, seatbelt use, and speed detection. The Company's enforcement solution is designed to give authorities a tool to drive behavioral change on the road network. Its solutions include Heads-Up, Heads-Up Realtime and Harmony. Its Heads-Up solution is based on its patented technology, which is used to detect and capture prosecutable evidence of drivers illegally using mobile phones while driving. Its Heads-Up Realtime solution provides real-time alerts to police officers of drivers using a phone, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt or on an automatic number plate recognition wanted list. Its Harmony solution provides speed enforcement with features, such as secondary speed measurements for all offenses and an all-weather imaging system that can capture photos in adverse conditions, such as against a rising or setting sun.