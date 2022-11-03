Acushnet : 3Q 2022 News Release

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results

Third quarter net sales of $558.2 million, up 7.0% year over year, up 13.5% in constant currency

Year-to-date net sales of $1,822.9 million, up 5.5% year over year, up 10.5% in constant currency

net sales of $1,822.9 million, up 5.5% year over year, up 10.5% in constant currency Third quarter net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $51.8 million, up 31.8% year over year

Year-to-date net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $199.3 million, down 2.9% year over year

net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $199.3 million, down 2.9% year over year Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $86.5 million, up 23.0% year over year

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $313.0 million, down 6.1% year over year

FAIRHAVEN, MA - November 3, 2022 - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) ("Acushnet" or, the "Company"), the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

"Acushnet delivered strong third quarter results, with constant currency sales up over 13% and growth in all segments," said David Maher, Acushnet's President and Chief Executive Officer. "These results reflect the strength and momentum of our Titleist, FootJoy and KJUS brands and growing capacity within our supply chain to meet healthy levels of demand. Rounds of play are outpacing our expectations for the year, as golfers across all regions are showing resiliency in both participation and purchasing following record 2021 levels.

Mr. Maher continued, "As we look ahead, we are encouraged by the early success of our fall product launches and especially new TSR drivers and fairways, and are enthused about our full lineup of new products scheduled for the first half of 2023. The entire Acushnet team is focused on delivering best in class products and services to dedicated golfers around the world.

While our business is not immune to currency headwinds and input cost increases, we are confident that our ongoing investments in product development, supply chain excellence and innovation will help us to deliver long- term value for our shareholders."