Acushnet : 4Q 2021 News Release

Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results,

Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

Full year net sales of $2,147.9 million, up 33.2% year over year, up 30.6% in constant currency

Fourth quarter net sales of $420.6 million, flat year over year, up 1.4% in constant currency

Full year net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $178.9 million, up 86.4% year over year

Fourth quarter net loss attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $26.4 million, down 222.2% year over year

Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $328.3 million, up 40.8% year over year

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.0 million, down 110.4% year over year

Cash Dividend

Increased quarterly cash dividend by 9.1% to $0.18 per share, or $13.0 million in aggregate

FAIRHAVEN, MA - March 1, 2022 - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) ("Acushnet"), the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We delivered tremendous results in 2021, including 33% net sales growth, higher adjusted EBITDA and $314 million in operating cash flow, all while navigating unprecedented supply chain challenges. These results supported a wide range of strategic investments in the business and expansion of our capital return to shareholders," said David Maher, Acushnet's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Maher continued, "Golf industry fundamentals are strong, our trade partners are healthy and channel inventories are generally lean. Looking forward, we are enthused by strong golfer participation and remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation in all areas of our business, with exciting new product launches planned in every category. Our new AVX, Velocity and TruFeel golf balls all feature new technology to help golfers of all levels play their best. New Vokey Design SM9 wedges provide golfers with the "ultimate in optionality" when choosing a wedge and Vokey wedges have been the most played wedge on the PGA Tour every year since 2004. The all-new FootJoy Fuel is the latest in athletic golf footwear innovation. New Titleist gear and KJUS apparel offerings will also feature key performance and design enhancements.

"Our results and product innovation underscore the Acushnet team's passion for the game of golf and providing leading products for dedicated golfers. I am proud of our team and all they accomplished throughout the year under ever changing circumstances. While demand for Acushnet's products remains strong, we expect that supply chain constraints will continue for the foreseeable future. I am confident that our dedicated team of Acushnet associates will continue to effectively navigate these challenges as we set out to provide leading service levels to our trade partners and golfers and deliver positive returns for our shareholders."