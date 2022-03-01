Acushnet : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results,
Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Full year net sales of $2,147.9 million, up 33.2% year over year, up 30.6% in constant currency
Fourth quarter net sales of $420.6 million, flat year over year, up 1.4% in constant currency
Full year net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $178.9 million, up 86.4% year over year
Fourth quarter net loss attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $26.4 million, down 222.2% year over year
Full year Adjusted EBITDA of $328.3 million, up 40.8% year over year
Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.0 million, down 110.4% year over year
Cash Dividend
Increased quarterly cash dividend by 9.1% to $0.18 per share, or $13.0 million in aggregate
FAIRHAVEN, MA - March 1, 2022 - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) ("Acushnet"), the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We delivered tremendous results in 2021, including 33% net sales growth, higher adjusted EBITDA and $314 million in operating cash flow, all while navigating unprecedented supply chain challenges. These results supported a wide range of strategic investments in the business and expansion of our capital return to shareholders," said David Maher, Acushnet's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Maher continued, "Golf industry fundamentals are strong, our trade partners are healthy and channel inventories are generally lean. Looking forward, we are enthused by strong golfer participation and remain committed to continuous improvement and innovation in all areas of our business, with exciting new product launches planned in every category. Our new AVX, Velocity and TruFeel golf balls all feature new technology to help golfers of all levels play their best. New Vokey Design SM9 wedges provide golfers with the "ultimate in optionality" when choosing a wedge and Vokey wedges have been the most played wedge on the PGA Tour every year since 2004. The all-new FootJoy Fuel is the latest in athletic golf footwear innovation. New Titleist gear and KJUS apparel offerings will also feature key performance and design enhancements.
"Our results and product innovation underscore the Acushnet team's passion for the game of golf and providing leading products for dedicated golfers. I am proud of our team and all they accomplished throughout the year under ever changing circumstances. While demand for Acushnet's products remains strong, we expect that supply chain constraints will continue for the foreseeable future. I am confident that our dedicated team of Acushnet associates will continue to effectively navigate these challenges as we set out to provide leading service levels to our trade partners and golfers and deliver positive returns for our shareholders."
Summary of Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Year ended
Increase
Constant Currency
December 31,
Increase
(in millions)
2021
2020
$ change
% change
$
change
% change
Net sales
$
2,147.9
$
1,612.2
$
535.7
33.2 %
$
493.4
30.6 %
Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp
$
178.9
$
96.0
$
82.9
86.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$
328.3
$
233.2
$
95.1
40.8 %
Consolidated net sales for the full year increased 33.2%, or 30.6% on a constant currency basis, with sales volume increases across all reportable segments, as rounds of play and consumer demand for golf-related products remained elevated during 2021, coupled with the adverse impact of government-ordered shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Sales volume growth of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments also contributed to the increase in net sales.
On a geographic basis, consolidated net sales in the United States increased 34.0% for the year. The increase in net sales in the United States was driven by an increase of $104.8 million in Titleist golf balls, an increase of $76.4 million in Titleist golf clubs, an increase of $76.0 million in FootJoy golf wear and an increase of $21.3 million in Titleist golf gear, all driven by the same factors discussed above.
Net sales in regions outside of the United States were up 32.4%, or 26.9% on a constant currency basis. The increase in net sales in all regions was primarily driven by increased sales across all reportable segments, also driven by the same factors discussed above.
Segment specifics:
The increase in net sales across all of our reportable segments was largely due to sales volume increases in each segment coupled with the adverse impact of government-ordered shutdowns in the second quarter of 2020. Additional segment commentary below.
31.5% increase in net sales (29.2% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf balls, largely due to higher sales volumes of our latest generation Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls launched in the first quarter of 2021.
31.8% increase in net sales (29.6% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf clubs. This increase was largely due to higher average selling prices across all product categories and higher sales volumes in all product categories except wedges. The decrease in sales volumes of wedges was primarily due to supply chain constraints.
28.9% increase in net sales (25.8% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf gear. This increase was largely due to sales volume increases across all product categories.
39.8% increase in net sales (36.6% increase on a constant currency basis) in FootJoy golf wear. This increase was largely due to increased sales volumes and higher average selling prices across all product categories.
Net income attributable to Acushnet improved by $82.9 million to $178.9 million, up 86.4% year over year, primarily as a result of an increase in income from operations, offset in part by an increase in income tax expense.
Adjusted EBITDA was $328.3 million, up 40.8% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3% versus 14.5% for the prior year period.
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Three months ended
Increase/(Decrease)
Constant Currency
December 31,
Increase
(in millions)
2021
2020
$
change
% change
$
change
% change
Net sales
$
420.6
$
420.5
$
0.1
- %
$
5.7
1.4 %
Net (loss) income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp
$
(26.4)
$
21.6
$
(48.0)
(222.2)%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(5.0)
$
48.1
$
(53.1)
(110.4)%
Consolidated net sales for the quarter were unchanged on a percentage basis, increasing 1.4% on a constant currency basis, driven by an increase of $19.8 million in FootJoy golf wear primarily due to sales volume increases in apparel and footwear and an increase of $6.2 million in Titleist golf balls driven by our latest generation Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $23.6 million in Titleist golf clubs and a decrease of $0.9 million in Titleist golf gear. Supply chain constraints impacted sales volumes across all reportable segments. Sales volume growth of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments also contributed to the increase in net sales.
On a geographic basis, consolidated net sales in the United States increased 3.1% in the quarter. The increase in net sales in the United States was due to an increase of $10.7 million in FootJoy golf wear and an increase of $5.4 million in Titleist golf balls, partially offset by a decrease of $11.1 million in Titleist golf clubs. Sales volume growth of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments also contributed to the increase in net sales.
Net sales in regions outside the United States decreased 3.1%, down 0.4% on a constant currency basis, driven primarily by a decrease in net sales in Japan, partially offset by increases in net sales in Korea and EMEA. In Japan, the decrease in net sales was primarily due to decreased sales in Titleist golf clubs, partially offset by an increase in sales of FootJoy golf wear and Titleist golf balls. In Korea, the increase in net sales was primarily driven by increased sales in FootJoy golf wear, partially offset by a decrease in Titleist golf clubs. In EMEA, the increase in net sales was primarily due to increased sales in Titleist golf clubs.
Segment specifics:
4.4% increase in net sales (5.2% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf balls, largely due to higher average selling prices and higher sales volumes of our latest generation Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls launched in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by sales volume declines in our performance golf ball models as a result of manufacturing and supply chain disruptions.
18.8% decrease in net sales (17.9% decrease on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf clubs as sales volumes of our new T-Series irons launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 were offset by lower sales volumes of our TSi drivers and TSi fairways launched in the fourth quarter of 2020.
4.5% decrease in net sales (3.1% decrease on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf gear primarily driven by lower sales volumes in golf bags due to supply chain constraints.
17.9% increase in net sales (19.7% increase on a constant currency basis) in FootJoy golf wear primarily driven by sales volume increases in apparel and footwear, partially offset by lower sales volumes in our glove category due to supply chain constraints.
Net income attributable to Acushnet decreased $48.0 million to a net loss of $26.4 million, primarily as a result of a decrease in income from operations due to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses. Gross profit was lower due to increased inbound freight costs, the negative impact of raw material and component shortages on production costs and lower golf club sales. Operating expenses were up across all reportable segments primarily due to higher advertising and promotional and selling expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.0 million, down 110.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was (1.2)% for the fourth quarter versus 11.4% for the prior year period.
Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase
Acushnet's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The number of shares outstanding as of February 25, 2022 was 72,379,964.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased 662,446 shares of common stock on the open market at an average price of $53.36 for an aggregate of $35.4 million. On November 8, 2021, the Company entered into a new agreement with Magnus Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Magnus"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fila Holdings Corp., to purchase from Magnus an equal amount of its common stock as it purchases on the open market, up to an aggregate of $37.5 million, at the same weighted average per share price. On January 24, 2022, the Company repurchased 699,819 shares of common stock for an aggregate of $37.5 million from Magnus, in completion of the Company's share repurchase obligation.
2022 Outlook
The Company expects full-year consolidated net sales to be approximately $2,175 to $2,225 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $325 to $345 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are expected to be in the range of up 2.7% to up 5.0%. The Company's outlook assumes no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic, additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency. The Company plans to share additional details of the 2022 Outlook during its investor conference call.
Investor Conference Call
Acushnet will hold a conference call at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on March 1, 2022 to discuss the financial results and host a question and answer session. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com/ir. A replay archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.
About Acushnet Holdings Corp.
We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete - has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.
