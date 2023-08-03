Acushnet Holdings Corp. Announces

•Second quarter net sales of $689.4 million, up 4.7% year over year, up 6.4% in constant currency

•Year-to-date net sales of $1,375.7 million, up 8.8% year over year, up 11.6% in constant currency

•Second quarter net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $74.7 million, up 12.3% year over year

•Year-to-date net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. of $167.9 million, up 13.8% year over year

•Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $132.1 million, up 24.0% year over year

•Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA of $278.8 million, up 23.1% year over year





FAIRHAVEN, MA - August 3, 2023 - Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GOLF) ("Acushnet" or, the "Company"), the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"Acushnet continues to build momentum as our team delivered a 6.4% constant currency sales increase in the quarter, led by double digit gains in Titleist golf balls and golf clubs. We are pleased with golfer response to our latest product launches, especially new Pro V1 golf balls and TSR drivers. Recent Major wins by Titleist and FootJoy brand ambassadors Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman at the U.S. Open and Open Championship help to validate our product performance stories while generating positive energy for our brands," said David Maher, Acushnet's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Underscoring our enthusiasm is strong participation and interest in the sport of golf, particularly in the U.S., where rounds of play were up over 5% year-to-date."





"As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we are excited to launch new T-Series irons later this summer and a wide assortment of new products from FootJoy and KJUS for the Fall and Winter seasons," continued Mr. Maher. "Our outlook reflects confidence in our team's ability to develop and deliver high performance products and services to dedicated golfers around the world and continued investments in Titleist golf balls and golf clubs, while tempered somewhat by elevated marketplace inventories in the footwear category. Our talented team of Acushnet associates remains focused on executing our long-term strategies and striving to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."





Summary of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Three months ended June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Constant Currency Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change Net sales $ 689.4 $ 658.6 $ 30.8 4.7 % $ 42.2 6.4 % Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. $ 74.7 $ 66.5 $ 8.2 12.3 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.1 $ 106.5 $ 25.6 24.0 % _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________





Consolidated net sales for the quarter increased 4.7%, or 6.4% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by higher sales volumes in Titleist golf balls and Titleist golf clubs, partially offset by lower sales volumes in FootJoy golf wear, mainly footwear. A decline in sales volumes of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments also contributed to the change in net sales.





On a geographic basis, higher net sales in the United States were largely driven by increases of 23.0% in Titleist golf balls and 25.9% in Titleist golf clubs, primarily due to higher sales volumes of Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls and TSR drivers, fairways and hybrids and Scotty Cameron Super Select putters. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of 5.1% in FootJoy golf wear primarily due to lower sales volumes in footwear, partially offset by higher sales volumes in apparel.





Net sales in regions outside the United States decreased 6.3%, or 2.5% on a constant currency basis. In Korea, net sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volumes of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments and lower sales volumes in FootJoy golf wear, partially offset by sales volume increases in Titleist golf balls and Titleist golf clubs. In EMEA, net sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volumes in FootJoy golf wear, partially offset by higher sales volumes in Titleist golf balls. In Japan, net sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volumes in Titleist golf clubs and FootJoy golf wear. In Rest of World, net sales increased across all reportable segments.





Segment specifics:

•18.0% increase in net sales (19.8% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf balls primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average selling prices of our Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls launched in the first quarter of 2023.





•14.5% increase in net sales (16.3% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf clubs largely due to higher sales volumes of our latest generation of TSR drivers, fairways and hybrids and Scotty Cameron Super Select putters, partially offset by lower sales volumes of second model year irons and wedges.





•1.2% increase in net sales (2.9% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf gear largely due to higher average selling prices across all product categories, partially offset by lower sales volumes in headwear.





•11.1% decrease in net sales (9.5% decrease on a constant currency basis) in FootJoy golf wear primarily due to lower sales volumes in footwear, partially offset by higher sales volumes in apparel.





Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. increased 12.3% to $74.7 million, year over year, primarily as a result of an increase in income from operations, partially offset by increases in interest expense and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $132.1 million, up 24.0% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.2% for the second quarter versus 16.2% for the prior year period.

Summary of First Six Months 2023 Financial Results

Six months ended June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Constant Currency Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change Net sales $ 1,375.7 $ 1,264.7 $ 111.0 8.8 % $ 146.3 11.6 % Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. $ 167.9 $ 147.5 $ 20.4 13.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 278.8 $ 226.5 $ 52.3 23.1 % _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________





Consolidated net sales for the first six months increased 8.8%, or 11.6% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by higher sales volumes in Titleist golf balls, Titleist golf clubs and Titleist golf gear. A decline in sales volume of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments also contributed to the change in net sales.





On a geographic basis, net sales in the United States were higher driven by increases of 23.0% in Titleist golf balls, 22.9% in Titleist golf clubs, 26.9% in Titleist golf gear and 7.8% in FootJoy golf wear, all primarily driven by higher sales volumes.





Net sales in regions outside the United States were down 2.2%, or up 3.5% on a constant currency basis. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased in Rest of World and Japan, offset in part by a decrease in EMEA. In Rest of World, net sales increased across all reportable segments. In Japan, net sales increased in Titleist golf balls and Titleist golf gear, partially offset by net sales decreases in Titleist golf clubs and FootJoy golf wear. In EMEA, net sales decreased in FootJoy golf wear, partially offset by net sales increases in all other reportable segments. In Korea, net sales remained flat, primarily due to higher sales volumes of Titleist golf gear, Titleist golf clubs and Titleist golf balls, largely offset by lower sales volumes of products that are not allocated to one of our four reportable segments and lower sales volumes in FootJoy golf wear.





Segment specifics:

•17.7% increase in net sales (20.2% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf balls primarily driven by higher sales volumes and higher average selling prices of Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls launched in the first quarter of 2023.





•13.5% increase in net sales (16.3% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf clubs largely due to higher sales volumes of our latest generation TSR drivers, fairways and hybrids and Scotty Cameron Super Select putters, partially offset by lower sales volumes of second model year wedges and irons.





•20.8% increase in net sales (24.1% increase on a constant currency basis) of Titleist golf gear primarily driven by higher sales volumes across all product categories reflecting improvements in supply chain and fulfillment constraints versus their impact in the first quarter of 2022 and higher average selling prices across all product categories.





•3.2% decrease in net sales (0.4% decrease on a constant currency basis) in FootJoy golf wear primarily due to a sales volume decline in footwear, partially offset by increased sales volumes in apparel.





Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. increased 13.8% to $167.9 million, year over year, primarily as a result of an increase in income from operations, partially offset by increases in interest expense and income tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA was $278.8 million, up 23.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.3% for the first six months versus 17.9% for the prior year period.

Cash Dividend and Share Repurchase

Acushnet's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.195 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023. The number of shares outstanding as of July 28, 2023 was 66,542,551.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 482,500 shares of common stock on the open market at an average price of $49.72 for an aggregate of $24.0 million. On June 9, 2023, the Company entered into a new agreement with Magnus Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Magnus"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Fila Holdings Corp., to purchase from Magnus an equal amount of its common stock as it purchases on the open market over the period of time from June 12, 2023 through October 27, 2023, up to an aggregate of $100.0 million, at the same weighted average per share price.





2023 Outlook

The Company now expects full-year 2023 consolidated nets sales to be approximately $2,350 to $2,400 million, compared to its previous range of $2,325 to $2,375 million. On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales are still expected to increase 5.0% to 7.2%. The Company now expects full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $355 to $375 million, compared to $345 to $365 million. The Company's outlook assumes no additional supply chain disruptions or changes in the impact of foreign currency. The Company plans to share additional details of the 2023 Outlook during its investor conference call.





Investor Conference Call

Acushnet will hold a conference call at 8:30 am (Eastern Time) on August 3, 2023 to discuss the financial results and host a question and answer session. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible at www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com/ir. A replay archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Acushnet Holdings Corp.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete - has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf - Titleist, one of golf's leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf's leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, our 2023 outlook, our operations and our financial performance. These forward-looking statements are included throughout this press release and relate to matters such as our industry, business strategy, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information such as our anticipated consolidated net sales, consolidated net sales on a constant currency basis and Adjusted EBITDA. We use words like "guidance," "outlook," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "seek," "foreseeable" and similar terms and phrases to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We cannot assure you that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include: a reduction in the number of rounds of golf played or in the number of golf participants; unfavorable weather conditions may impact the number of playable days and rounds played in a given year; consumer spending habits and macroeconomic factors may affect the number of rounds of golf played and related spending on golf products; demographic factors may affect the number of golf participants and related spending on our products; changes to the Rules of Golf with respect to equipment; a significant disruption in the operations of our manufacturing, assembly or distribution facilities; our ability to procure raw materials or components of our products; a disruption in the operations of our suppliers; the cost of raw materials and components; currency transaction and translation risk; our ability to successfully manage the frequent introduction of new products or satisfy changing consumer preferences, quality and regulatory standards; our reliance on technical innovation and high-quality products; our ability to adequately enforce and protect our intellectual property rights; involvement in lawsuits to protect, defend or enforce our intellectual property rights; our ability to prevent infringement of intellectual property rights by others; changes to patent laws; intense competition and our ability to maintain a competitive advantage in each of our markets; limited opportunities for future growth in sales of certain of our products, including golf balls, golf shoes and golf gloves; our customers' financial condition, their levels of business activity and their ability to pay trade obligations; a decrease in corporate spending on our custom logo golf balls; our ability to maintain and further develop our sales channels; consolidation of retailers or concentration of retail market share; our ability to maintain and enhance our brands; seasonal fluctuations of our business; fluctuations of our business based on the timing of new product introductions; risks associated with doing business globally; compliance with laws, regulations and policies, including the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other applicable anti-corruption legislation; our ability to secure professional golfers to endorse or use our products; negative publicity relating to us or the golfers who use our products or the golf industry in general; our ability to accurately forecast demand for our products; a disruption in the service or a significant increase in the cost, of our primary delivery and shipping services or a significant disruption at shipping ports; our ability to maintain our information systems to adequately perform their functions; cybersecurity risks; our ability to comply with data privacy and security laws; the ability of our eCommerce systems to function effectively; impairment of goodwill and identifiable intangible assets; our ability to attract and/or retain management and other key employees and hire qualified management, technical and manufacturing personnel; our ability to prohibit sales of our products by unauthorized retailers or distributors; our ability to grow our presence in existing international markets and expand into additional international markets; tax uncertainties, including potential changes in tax laws, unanticipated tax liabilities and limitations on utilization of tax attributes after any change of control; adequate levels of coverage of our insurance policies; product liability, warranty and recall claims; litigation and other regulatory proceedings; compliance with environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; our ability to secure additional capital at all or on terms acceptable to us and potential dilution of holders of our common stock; lack of assurance of positive returns on capital investments; risks associated with acquisitions and investments; our estimates or judgments relating to our critical accounting estimates; terrorist activities and international political instability; occurrence of natural disasters or pandemic diseases; a high degree of leverage, ability to service our indebtedness, ability to incur more indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness; our use of derivative financial

instruments; the ability of our controlling shareholder to control significant corporate activities, and that our controlling shareholder's interests may conflict with yours; our status as a controlled company; the market price of shares of our common stock; share repurchase program execution and effects thereof; our ability to maintain effective internal controls over financial reporting; our ability to pay dividends; our status as a holding company; dilution from future issuances or sales of our common stock; anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents and Delaware law; reports from securities analysts; and the other factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2023 as it may be updated by our periodic reports subsequently filed with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.





Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures, investments or other strategic transactions we may make. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.





ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 689,363 $ 658,599 $ 1,375,653 $ 1,264,686 Cost of goods sold 320,840 314,993 641,458 604,081 Gross profit 368,523 343,606 734,195 660,605 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 242,015 239,167 464,554 434,858 Research and development 16,507 13,938 31,047 27,914 Intangible amortization 3,511 1,954 7,200 3,917 Income from operations 106,490 88,547 231,394 193,916 Interest expense, net 10,949 2,091 20,845 3,368 Other expense, net 428 2,147 1,092 3,473 Income before income taxes 95,113 84,309 209,457 187,075 Income tax expense 20,749 16,070 41,474 36,989 Net income 74,364 68,239 167,983 150,086 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 291 (1,785) (53) (2,587) Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. $ 74,655 $ 66,454 $ 167,930 $ 147,499 Net income per common share attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp.: Basic $ 1.09 $ 0.91 $ 2.46 $ 2.01 Diluted 1.09 0.91 2.45 2.00 Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 68,341,608 72,904,858 68,277,693 73,207,303 Diluted 68,649,044 73,391,880 68,647,983 73,655,624

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash ($12,032 and $14,376 attributable to the FootJoy golf shoe joint venture ("FootJoy JV")) $ 62,541 $ 58,904 Accounts receivable, net 394,886 216,695 Inventories ($10,063 and $17,866 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 562,328 674,684 Prepaid and other assets 131,798 108,793 Total current assets 1,151,553 1,059,076 Property, plant and equipment, net ($9,613 and $10,089 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 267,284 254,472 Goodwill ($32,312 and $32,312 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 224,297 224,814 Intangible assets, net 544,334 525,903 Deferred income taxes 23,752 47,551 Other assets ($2,030 and $2,083 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 119,708 81,991 Total assets $ 2,330,928 $ 2,193,807 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Short-term debt $ 37,228 $ 40,336 Current portion of long-term debt 1,585 - Accounts payable ($4,128 and $11,914 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 131,257 166,998 Accrued taxes 62,153 40,922 Accrued compensation and benefits ($1,282 and $1,651 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 87,298 98,245 Accrued expenses and other liabilities ($2,103 and $3,380 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 136,478 202,124 Total current liabilities 455,999 548,625 Long-term debt 642,717 527,509 Deferred income taxes 5,643 5,896 Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits 74,781 74,234 Other noncurrent liabilities ($61 and $2,145 attributable to the FootJoy JV) 88,883 54,177 Total liabilities 1,268,023 1,210,441 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 7,688 6,663 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 76,781,867 and 76,321,523 shares issued 77 76 Additional paid-in capital 965,446 960,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (114,345) (109,668) Retained earnings 613,584 473,130 Treasury stock, at cost; 10,175,003 and 8,892,425 shares (including 286,000 and 2,000,839 of accrued share repurchases) (447,543) (385,167) Total equity attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. 1,017,219 939,056 Noncontrolling interests 37,998 37,647 Total shareholders' equity 1,055,217 976,703 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 2,330,928 $ 2,193,807





ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 167,983 $ 150,086 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation and amortization 25,374 20,665 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (3,341) 6,769 Amortization of debt issuance costs 337 406 Share-based compensation 16,064 12,322 (Gain) loss on disposals of property, plant and equipment (15) 22 Deferred income taxes 23,302 3,236 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (110,087) (284,151) Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities 119,617 (90,645) Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (27,228) (20,457) Additions to intangible assets (25,235) - Other, net (887) - Cash flows used in investing activities (53,350) (20,457) Cash flows from financing activities (Repayments of) proceeds from short-term borrowings, net (4,879) 91,270 Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 779,920 - Repayments of revolving credit facilities (661,605) - Repayments of term loan facility - (8,750) Purchases of common stock (138,021) (96,571) Dividends paid on common stock (27,413) (26,912) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (1,601) Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (11,461) (10,661) Other, net 1,078 (3,600) Cash flows used in financing activities (62,381) (56,825) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (249) (4,658) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,637 (172,585) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 58,904 281,677 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 62,541 $ 109,092





ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

Supplemental Net Sales Information (Unaudited)

Second Quarter Net Sales by Segment

Three months ended Constant Currency June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change Titleist golf balls $ 237.6 $ 201.3 $ 36.3 18.0 % $ 39.8 19.8 % Titleist golf clubs 188.0 164.2 23.8 14.5 % 26.8 16.3 % Titleist golf gear 69.9 69.1 0.8 1.2 % 2.0 2.9 % FootJoy golf wear 158.2 177.9 (19.7) (11.1) % (16.9) (9.5) %

Second Quarter Net Sales by Region

Three months ended Constant Currency June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change United States $ 401.4 $ 351.4 $ 50.0 14.2 % $ 50.0 14.2 % EMEA 86.1 91.9 (5.8) (6.3) % (4.7) (5.1) % Japan 32.8 38.4 (5.6) (14.6) % (3.6) (9.4) % Korea 86.6 98.5 (11.9) (12.1) % (7.7) (7.8) % Rest of World 82.5 78.4 4.1 5.2 % 8.2 10.5 % Total net sales $ 689.4 $ 658.6 $ 30.8 4.7 % $ 42.2 6.4 %





Six Months Net Sales by Segment

Six months ended Constant Currency June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change Titleist golf balls $ 429.6 $ 365.1 $ 64.5 17.7 % $ 73.6 20.2 % Titleist golf clubs 368.8 325.0 43.8 13.5 % 53.0 16.3 % Titleist golf gear 136.9 113.3 23.6 20.8 % 27.3 24.1 % FootJoy golf wear 363.5 375.4 (11.9) (3.2) % (1.4) (0.4) %

Six Months Net Sales by Region

Six months ended Constant Currency June 30, Increase/(Decrease) Increase/(Decrease) (in millions) 2023 2022 $ change % change $ change % change United States $ 771.3 $ 646.5 $ 124.8 19.3 % $ 124.8 19.3 % EMEA 190.9 204.2 (13.3) (6.5) % (4.5) (2.2) % Japan 79.1 84.2 (5.1) (6.1) % 3.7 4.4 % Korea 175.6 184.2 (8.6) (4.7) % 0.8 0.4 % Rest of World 158.8 145.6 13.2 9.1 % 21.5 14.8 % Total net sales $ 1,375.7 $ 1,264.7 $ 111.0 8.8 % $ 146.3 11.6 %





ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). However, this release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of net sales in constant currency, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant to understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net sales, net income or other measures of profitability or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

We use net sales on a constant currency basis to evaluate the sales performance of our business in period over period comparisons and for forecasting our business going forward. Constant currency information allows us to estimate what our sales performance would have been without changes in foreign currency exchange rates. This information is calculated by taking the current period local currency sales and translating them into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable prior period. This constant currency information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of constant currency information may not be consistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. adjusted for interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization; and other items defined in the agreement, including: share-based compensation expense; restructuring and transformation costs; certain transaction fees; extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring losses or charges; indemnification expense (income); certain pension settlement costs; certain other non-cash (gains) losses, net and the net income (loss) relating to noncontrolling interests. We define Adjusted EBITDA in a manner consistent with the term "Consolidated EBITDA" as it is defined in our credit agreement.

We present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because it excludes the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, assess our consolidated operating performance and make decisions regarding pricing of our products, go to market execution and costs to incur across our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors regarding our consolidated operating performance. By presenting Adjusted EBITDA, we provide a basis for comparison of our business operations between different periods by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP. It should not be considered an alternative to net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. as a measure of our operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items, or affected by similar non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should

not consider such measure either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Our definition and calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

We also use Adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis, which measures our Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales, because our management uses it to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, assess our consolidated operating performance and make decisions regarding pricing of our products, go to market execution and costs to incur across our business. We present Adjusted EBITDA margin as a supplemental measure of our operating performance because it excludes the impact of certain items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP. It should not be considered an alternative to any measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

The following table presents reconciliations of net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp. $ 74,655 $ 66,454 $ 167,930 $ 147,499 Interest expense, net 10,949 2,091 20,845 3,368 Income tax expense 20,749 16,070 41,474 36,989 Depreciation and amortization 12,743 10,298 25,374 20,665 Share-based compensation 8,781 6,969 16,064 12,322 Other extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items, net (1) 4,479 2,790 7,107 3,025 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (291) 1,785 53 2,587 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,065 $ 106,457 $ 278,847 $ 226,455 Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.2 % 16.2 % 20.3 % 17.9 %

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes costs associated with the optimization of our distribution and custom fulfillment capabilities.





A reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, as forecasted for 2023, to the closest corresponding GAAP measure, net income, is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility of certain charges that may impact our GAAP results on a forward-looking basis, such as the measures and effects of share-based compensation and other extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring items, net.

