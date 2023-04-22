Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Acushnet Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLF   US0050981085

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

(GOLF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-21 pm EDT
51.27 USD   +1.10%
11:37aAcushnet : Annual Report 2022
PU
04/20Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
04/19KeyBanc Initiates Acushnet Holdings at Overweight With $57 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acushnet : Annual Report 2022

04/22/2023 | 11:37am EDT
2022 Annual Report

Our Mission

Our Vision

Our Values

Enrich the experience of

Build a family of golf

Passion for Dedicated

dedicated golfers through

performance brands that

Golfers, Performance &

products and services of

are unrivaled leaders in

Quality Excellence, Driven

superior performance, quality

every category in which

to Innovate, A Spirit of

and innovation.

we compete.

Leadership, Integrity & Respect,

Bridge Builder Mindset.

O U R B R A N D S

LETTER FROM THE

PRESIDENT AND CEO

Dear Valued Stockholders,

Acushnet is enduring and successful because our people are dedicated and committed to making the best and being their very best. Around the globe, our associates are guided by the same north star, as we share an unrelenting focus on enriching the experience of dedicated golfers through products and services of superior performance, quality and innovation. While we remain a company that always looks forward, we are also inspired by our roots and origins as we are poised to celebrate two key milestones in 2023.

Titleist will mark 75 consecutive years as the #1 ball played at the U.S. Open…and still counting

FootJoy, the undisputed #1 shoe in golf, will enjoy its 100th year of shoemaking excellence

The Inspiration Behind the Titleist Script

Phil Young founded the Titleist golf ball business in 1932 when he missed a well-struck putt in a match. Convinced it was caused by the ball and not his putting stroke, Phil x-rayed the golf ball and discovered its core was off-center. This set in motion Phil's life journey to design and manufacture golf balls of superior performance and quality. Phil partnered with Fred Bommer, a fellow MIT graduate, to help him make a more consistent golf ball by focusing on the manufacturing process. It took three years to develop and in 1935, Titleist was introduced as the best ball ever made. Titleist solidiﬁed its position as the #1 ball in golf by winning the ball count at the 1949 U.S. Open Championship, and we have won it every year since.

Our vision is to earn golfers' trust, one golfer at a time. This is best reﬂected throughout the pyramid of inﬂuence, where players' usage validates the performance and quality excellence of Titleist equipment. 2022 highlights include a 74% Titleist ball count on the worldwide professional tours and the winners of the four men's major championships trusting Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Titleist drivers, fairways, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters are also trusted throughout the pyramid. New TSR drivers, which debuted in June, were quickly accepted and had a 1-2 ﬁnish at the year's ﬁnal major, the Open Championship, further validation for what has been the most played driver brand on the PGA Tour for the past 4 years. Trust in Titleist equipment extends to other worldwide tours, PGA Club Professionals and through the Amateur ranks with winning counts at the U.S. Men's and Women's, Boys' and Girls' Amateur Championships.

The exceptionally high standards set by our founders, a passion for helping golfers play better and a never-ending pursuit of performance and quality excellence remain the soul of the Titleist brand.

FootJoy's Storied Heritage

Perley Flint, a Harvard graduate and avid golfer, designed and launched the ﬁrst line of FootJoy golf shoes in 1923 at the Field and Flint Company, a shoe manufacturer in Brockton, Massachusetts. One of the ﬁrst prominent players to take note of FootJoy's promise was the talented and charismatic Walter Hagen who, as the Captain of the 1927 Ryder Cup Team,

Equipment counts provided by Darrell Survey Company and Sports Marketing Surveys

Titleist will mark

75 consecutive years as the #1 ball played at the U.S. Open… and still counting

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Disclaimer

Acushnet Holdings Corp. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 15:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 349 M - -
Net income 2023 193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 3 454 M 3 454 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 51,27 $
Average target price 53,56 $
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Maher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pacheco Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman
Roger J. Czuchra Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.20.75%3 432
ASICS CORPORATION33.49%5 305
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.15.80%4 245
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.19.40%3 280
FLUIDRA, S.A.3.37%3 070
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.16.92%1 848
