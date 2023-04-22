Acushnet : Annual Report 2022

LETTER FROM THE

PRESIDENT AND CEO

Dear Valued Stockholders,

Acushnet is enduring and successful because our people are dedicated and committed to making the best and being their very best. Around the globe, our associates are guided by the same north star, as we share an unrelenting focus on enriching the experience of dedicated golfers through products and services of superior performance, quality and innovation. While we remain a company that always looks forward, we are also inspired by our roots and origins as we are poised to celebrate two key milestones in 2023.

Titleist will mark 75 consecutive years as the #1 ball played at the U.S. Open…and still counting

FootJoy, the undisputed #1 shoe in golf, will enjoy its 100th year of shoemaking excellence

The Inspiration Behind the Titleist Script

Phil Young founded the Titleist golf ball business in 1932 when he missed a well-struck putt in a match. Convinced it was caused by the ball and not his putting stroke, Phil x-rayed the golf ball and discovered its core was off-center. This set in motion Phil's life journey to design and manufacture golf balls of superior performance and quality. Phil partnered with Fred Bommer, a fellow MIT graduate, to help him make a more consistent golf ball by focusing on the manufacturing process. It took three years to develop and in 1935, Titleist was introduced as the best ball ever made. Titleist solidiﬁed its position as the #1 ball in golf by winning the ball count at the 1949 U.S. Open Championship, and we have won it every year since.

Our vision is to earn golfers' trust, one golfer at a time. This is best reﬂected throughout the pyramid of inﬂuence, where players' usage validates the performance and quality excellence of Titleist equipment. 2022 highlights include a 74% Titleist ball count on the worldwide professional tours and the winners of the four men's major championships trusting Pro V1 or Pro V1x. Titleist drivers, fairways, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters are also trusted throughout the pyramid. New TSR drivers, which debuted in June, were quickly accepted and had a 1-2 ﬁnish at the year's ﬁnal major, the Open Championship, further validation for what has been the most played driver brand on the PGA Tour for the past 4 years. Trust in Titleist equipment extends to other worldwide tours, PGA Club Professionals and through the Amateur ranks with winning counts at the U.S. Men's and Women's, Boys' and Girls' Amateur Championships.

The exceptionally high standards set by our founders, a passion for helping golfers play better and a never-ending pursuit of performance and quality excellence remain the soul of the Titleist brand.

FootJoy's Storied Heritage

Perley Flint, a Harvard graduate and avid golfer, designed and launched the ﬁrst line of FootJoy golf shoes in 1923 at the Field and Flint Company, a shoe manufacturer in Brockton, Massachusetts. One of the ﬁrst prominent players to take note of FootJoy's promise was the talented and charismatic Walter Hagen who, as the Captain of the 1927 Ryder Cup Team,

