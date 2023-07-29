



Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): July 25, 2023

Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.





On July 25, 2023, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (the "Company") amended and restated the Company's bylaws (as amended, the "Amended and Restated Bylaws"). Among other matters, the Amended and Restated Bylaws update certain procedural requirements related to director nominations by stockholders in light of the "universal proxy" rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Universal Proxy Rules") and reflect certain amendments to the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"). The amendments effected by the Amended and Restated Bylaws include, among other things:





i. specifying that stockholders must appear in person at an annual meeting to make nominations for persons for election to the Board or to propose other business;

ii. prohibiting stockholders from submitting additional or substitute nominees after the nomination deadlines;

iii. requiring certain additional information and representations be included in the notice of any stockholder proposals or nominations, and that a stockholder update and supplement notices of nominations, as needed;

iv. specifying that if a stockholder fails to comply with the applicable requirements of the Universal Proxy Rules, the Company shall disregard any proxies or votes solicited for such stockholder's nominees, and that, upon request by the Company, a stockholder shall deliver reasonable evidence it has met the applicable requirements of the Universal Proxy Rule within five business days of the applicable meeting;

v. requiring any stockholders directly or indirectly soliciting proxies from other stockholders to use a proxy card color other than white, with the white proxy card being reserved for exclusive use by the Company; and

vi. revising certain provisions relating to adjournment procedures and lists of stockholders entitled to vote at stockholder meetings, in each case to conform to recent amendments to the DGCL.





The foregoing summary does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.





Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP. By: /s/ Roland Giroux Name: Roland Giroux Title: Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

Date: July 27, 2023









