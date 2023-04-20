Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Acushnet Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOLF   US0050981085

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

(GOLF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
50.23 USD   +0.48%
07:06aAcushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
BU
04/19KeyBanc Initiates Acushnet Holdings at Overweight With $57 Price Target
MT
04/06Acushnet Holdings Names Sean Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

04/20/2023 | 07:06am EDT
News Release to be Available on www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) will publish its first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites on May 4, 2023 announcing availability of the results.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2023 to review the first quarter financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 349 M - -
Net income 2023 193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 1,55%
Capitalization 3 363 M 3 363 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,48x
EV / Sales 2024 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 42,2%
Chart ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Acushnet Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 50,23 $
Average target price 53,56 $
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Maher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pacheco Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman
Roger J. Czuchra Executive VP, Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Sean Stephen Sullivan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.18.30%3 363
ASICS CORPORATION32.46%5 250
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.15.59%4 230
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.19.90%3 294
FLUIDRA, S.A.4.61%3 103
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.15.59%1 824
