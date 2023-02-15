Advanced search
    GOLF   US0050981085

ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

(GOLF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-14 pm EST
49.76 USD   -0.14%
07:34aAcushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023
BU
02/07Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acquires Club Glove Brand, The Performance Leader in Golf Travel
BU
02/07Acushnet Holdings Corp. acquired Club Glove brand of West Coast Trends, Inc.
CI
Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 1, 2023

02/15/2023 | 07:34am EST
News Release to be Available on www.AcushnetHoldingsCorp.com

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) will publish its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on March 1, 2023 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=exclude&action=getcompany) websites on March 1, 2023 announcing availability of the results.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2023 to review the full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 249 M - -
Net income 2022 196 M - -
Net Debt 2022 150 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 3 494 M 3 494 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 41,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Maher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Pacheco Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Yoon-Soo Yoon Chairman
Sean Stephen Sullivan Independent Director
Gregory Hewett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.17.19%3 494
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.70.78%4 692
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS CORP.20.91%4 414
ASICS CORPORATION4.84%4 210
FLUIDRA, S.A.11.57%3 300
TECHNOGYM S.P.A.14.13%1 763