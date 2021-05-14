Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Acutus Medical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFIB   US0051111096

ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

(AFIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Acutus Medical : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

05/14/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Acutus Medical Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Carlsbad, Calif. - May 12, 2021 - Acutus Medical, Inc. ('Acutus' or the 'Company') (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, today reported results for the first quarter of 2021.

Recent Highlights:

Reported revenue of $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Increased worldwide installed base of second generation AcQMap consoles to 57 as of March 31, 2021, up from 51 at the end of the prior quarter - bringing the total installed base of AcQMap consoles to 62 as of March 31, 2021.

Commenced US IDE trial for the AcQBlate Force-Sensing Ablation Catheter and System.

Advanced AcQBlate Force-Sensing Ablation Catheter and System from limited to full market release in CE Mark countries.

Received US 510K clearance for AcQCross, a full suite of universal transseptal crossing devices.

'We are pleased with the progress on several key strategic initiatives, including improved revenue performance and commercial execution, the initiation of our US ablation therapy IDE clinical trial, and new product introductions. In the face of regional COVID-19 headwinds, our commercial teams are driving accelerated uptake for our complete guided ablation solutions globally,' said Vince Burgess, President and CEO of Acutus. 'Our Europe direct organization and Biotronik partnership led the Company's first quarter performance, and we continue to see strong execution from these teams. In the US, we are encouraged to see this part of our business gaining momentum as end-markets improve.'

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.6 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter last year. The improvement over the same quarter last year was driven by increased direct sales of Acutus disposables, sales of the AcQMap consoles, and distributor sales through the Company's partner, Biotronik.

Gross margin on a GAAP basis was negative 94% for the first quarter of 2021, compared with negative 102% in the same quarter last year. During the quarter, the Company incurred charges for the write-off of excess and obsolete inventory related to the transition to fully in-house manufacturing and product line transition for its transseptal access crossing device portfolio as well as for certain short shelf-life products currently in inventory. These charges had a significant impact on gross margin in the quarter, and this is not expected to recur in subsequent periods.

Operating expenses on a GAAP basis were $24.5 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared with $16.0 million in the same quarter last year. The increase was driven by the expansion of Acutus' commercial team in conjunction with its full commercial launch, increased general and administrative costs incurred associated with being a public company, and change in fair value of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Rhythm Xience.

Net loss on a GAAP basis was $29.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and net loss per share was $1.04 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 28.0 million, compared to $18.1 million and a net loss per share of $25.84 on a weighted average basic and diluted outstanding share count of 0.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, remeasurement of the warrant liability, and changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, the Company's non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2021 was $27.3 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to $19.0 million, or $1.11 per share, after giving effect to the pro forma conversion of convertible preferred stock for the first quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash were $106.9 million as of March 31, 2021.

Outlook and COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to create significant uncertainty in several markets that the Company serves, most notably in Western Europe and the UK. Procedure volumes are stabilizing in the US, although some hospital access restrictions remain in effect. The impact of COVID-19 was more acutely negative earlier in 2021, and this dynamic is reflected in the Company's first quarter financial results. Management anticipates continued regional headwinds in 2021, particularly in the first half of the year. For the full year 2021,

management continues to expect revenue to range between $22.0 million and $30.0 million. With respect to the second quarter of 2021, management expects revenue to range between $3.8 million and $5.0 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes references to non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of its operating performance because they exclude items that are primarily non-cash accounting line items unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, the Company's core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as Acutus calculates them, may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss before income taxes, adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition related costs, discontinued operations, asset impairments, non-operating items, restructuring charges, stock repurchases, and other adjustments. To the extent such non-GAAP financial measures are used in the future, the Company expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measure has been provided under the heading 'Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results' in the financial statement tables attached to this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Acutus will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone (833) 570-1131 for U.S. callers or (914) 987-7078 for international callers, using conference ID: 9151567. The live webinar can be accessed at https://ir.acutusmedical.com.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements, usually containing the words 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'expect' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company's systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus' response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:

Caroline CornerHolly Windler

Westwicke ICRM: 619-929-1275

D: 415-314-1725media@acutusmedical.com

caroline.corner@westwicke.com

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

2021

2020

(unaudited)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,631

$

25,234

Marketable securities, short-term

86,888

105,839

Restricted cash

150

150

Accounts receivable

2,477

2,160

Inventory

13,837

12,958

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,124

5,047

Total current assets

116,107

151,388

Marketable securities, long-term

11,225

8,726

Property and equipment, net

14,648

12,356

Right-of-use assets, net

1,480

1,669

Intangible assets, net

5,493

5,653

Goodwill

12,026

12,026

Other assets

967

717

Total assets

$

161,946

$

192,535

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

6,108

$

8,266

Accrued liabilities

8,808

7,308

Contingent consideration, short-term

2,600

5,400

Operating lease liabilities, short-term

955

933

Total current liabilities

18,471

21,907

Operating lease liabilities, long-term

875

1,134

Long-term debt

39,339

39,011

Contingent consideration, long-term

3,000

3,900

Total liabilities

61,685

65,952

Stockholders' equity

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value

28

28

Additional paid-in capital

490,369

487,290

Accumulated deficit

(390,196

)

(361,015

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

60

280

Total stockholders' equity

100,261

126,583

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

161,946

$

192,535

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Revenue

$

3,591

$

1,583

Costs and operating expenses:

Cost of products sold

6,955

3,194

Research and development

9,370

7,973

Selling, general and administrative

16,252

10,235

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,153

)

(2,219

)

Total costs and operating expenses

31,424

19,183

Loss from operations

(27,833

)

(17,600

)

Other income (expense):

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

581

Interest income

40

275

Interest expense

(1,388

)

(1,354

)

Total other expense, net

(1,348

)

(498

)

Loss before income taxes

(29,181

)

(18,098

)

Income tax benefit

-

-

Net loss

$

(29,181

)

$

(18,098

)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

6

(27

)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(226

)

(27

)

Comprehensive loss

$

(29,401

)

$

(18,152

)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(1.04

)

$

(25.84

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

28,031,686

700,505

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(29,181

)

$

(18,098

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation expense

1,241

429

Amortization of intangible assets

160

110

Stock-based compensation expense

2,910

1,741

Amortization of premiums/(accretion of discounts) on marketable securities, net

412

(5

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

328

154

Amortization of right-of-use assets

180

169

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(581

)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

(1,153

)

(2,219

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(317

)

(708

)

Inventory

(879

)

(1,809

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,104

214

Other assets

(250

)

(267

)

Accounts payable

(2,091

)

3,602

Accrued liabilities

1,500

(83

)

Operating lease liabilities

(237

)

(207

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(26,273

)

(17,558

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities

(9,135

)

-

Sales of available-for-sale marketable securities

-

8,100

Maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities

25,000

25,300

Purchases of property and equipment

(3,693

)

(1,683

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

12,172

31,717

Cash flows from financing activities

Payment of contingent consideration

(2,547

)

(2,584

)

Proceeds from stock options exercises

169

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,378

)

(2,584

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(124

)

(27

)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,603

)

11,548

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period

25,384

9,602

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period

$

8,781

$

21,150

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

Cost of products sold

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Loss from operations

Other expenses, net

Net loss

Diluted EPS

Reported

$

6,955

$

16,252

$

9,370

$

(27,833

)

$

(1,348

)

$

(29,181

)

$

(1.04

)

Amortization of acquired intangibles

-

(160

)

-

160

-

160

0.01

Stock-based compensation

(157

)

(2,311

)

(442

)

2,910

-

2,910

0.10

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

(1,153

)

-

(1,153

)

(0.04

)

Adjusted

$

6,798

$

13,781

$

8,928

$

(25,916

)

$

(1,348

)

$

(27,264

)

$

(0.97

)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Cost of products sold

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Loss from operations

Other expenses, net

Net loss

Diluted EPS

Reported

$

3,194

$

10,235

$

7,973

$

(17,600

)

$

(498

)

$

(18,098

)

$

(25.84

)

Adjustment for assumed conversion of convertible preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

24.78

Amortization of acquired intangibles

-

(110

)

-

110

-

110

0.01

Stock-based compensation

(108

)

(1,422

)

(211

)

1,741

-

1,741

0.10

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

(2,219

)

-

(2,219

)

(0.13

)

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

(581

)

(581

)

(0.03

)

Adjusted

$

3,086

$

8,703

$

7,762

$

(17,968

)

$

(1,079

)

$

(19,047

)

$

(1.11

)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Cost of products sold

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Loss from operations

Other expenses, net

Net loss

Diluted EPS

Reported

$

2,663

$

9,125

$

8,176

$

(19,465

)

$

(3,728

)

$

(23,193

)

$

(32.24

)

Adjustment for assumed conversion of convertible preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

30.90

Amortization of acquired intangibles

-

(110

)

-

110

-

110

0.01

Stock-based compensation

(58

)

(981

)

(118

)

1,157

-

1,157

0.07

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

635

-

635

0.04

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

2,453

2,453

0.14

Adjusted

$

2,605

$

8,034

$

8,058

$

(17,563

)

$

(1,275

)

$

(18,838

)

$

(1.08

)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Cost of products sold

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Loss from operations

Other expenses, net

Net loss

Diluted EPS

Reported

$

5,141

$

15,833

$

8,343

$

(26,262

)

$

(5,026

)

$

(31,288

)

$

(1.95

)

Adjustment for assumed conversion of convertible preferred stock

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.61

Amortization of acquired intangibles

-

(110

)

-

110

-

110

-

Stock-based compensation

(127

)

(6,008

)

(239

)

6,374

-

6,374

0.27

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

118

-

118

0.01

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

-

-

-

3,683

3,683

0.16

Adjusted

$

5,014

$

9,715

$

8,104

$

(19,660

)

$

(1,343

)

$

(21,003

)

$

(0.90

)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Cost of products sold

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Loss from operations

Other expenses, net

Net loss

Diluted EPS

Reported

$

4,891

$

15,164

$

8,962

$

(28,006

)

$

(1,373

)

$

(29,402

)

$

(1.05

)

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

23

23

-

Amortization of acquired intangibles

-

(127

)

-

127

-

127

-

Stock-based compensation

(147

)

(2,378

)

(305

)

2,831

-

2,831

0.10

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

-

-

-

1,563

-

1,563

0.06

Adjusted

$

4,744

$

12,659

$

8,657

$

(23,485

)

$

(1,350

)

$

(24,858

)

$

(0.89

)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Denominator

Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding used in GAAP per share calculations

28,031,686

700,505

719,421

16,080,467

27,897,224

Adjustments to reflect the assumed conversion of convertible preferred stock (1)

-

16,409,293

16,572,935

7,205,624

-

Shares used in non-GAAP per share calculations

28,031,686

17,109,798

17,292,356

23,286,091

27,897,224

(1)

Assumes the conversion of outstanding shares of convertible preferred stock into shares of common stock as if such conversion had occurred at the beginning of the period or their issuance dates, if later.

Acutus Medical, Inc.

Key Business Metrics

Installed Base

The total installed base as of March 31, 2021 and 2020 is set forth in the table below:

As of March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Acutus Direct

US

39

13

Europe

16

18

Total Acutus Direct

55

31

Biotronik

7

-

Total installed base

62

31

The net increase in installed base for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, exclusive of transfers between Acutus and Biotronik, is set forth in the table below:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Acutus Direct

US

2

3

Europe

2

1

Total Acutus Direct

4

4

Net systems to Biotronik

-

-

Total net system placements

4

4

Revenue

The following table sets forth the Company's revenue for disposables, systems, and service/other for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three Month Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Acutus Direct

Disposables

$

1,783

$

1,017

Systems

613

520

Service/Other

35

10

Total Acutus direct revenue

2,431

1,547

Distribution agreements

1,160

36

Total revenue

$

3,591

$

1,583

The following table provides revenue by geographic location for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(unaudited)

Acutus Direct

United States

$

1,468

$

770

Europe

963

777

Total Acutus direct revenue

2,431

1,547

Distribution Agreements

United States

113

-

Europe

1,047

36

Total revenue through distribution

1,160

36

Total revenue

$

3,591

$

1,583

Disclaimer

Acutus Medical Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
