  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Acutus Medical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AFIB   US0051111096

ACUTUS MEDICAL, INC.

(AFIB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/16/2022 | 01:34pm EST
The Class: Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB) common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Acutus is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Its primary product is its AcQMap imaging and mapping system, which collects the data required to create a comprehensive map of a patient's cardiac anatomy and electrical propagation pathways and patterns.

If you suffered a loss due to Acutus Medical, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

What is this Case About: Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) Misstated its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misrepresented: (i) their ability to grow and scale Acutus' business; (ii) Acutus' strategy regarding AcQMap system placements; and (iii) the ability of Acutus to improve commercial execution in the U.S., including through the expansion and training of sales staff to "ensure" adequate customer account support, which defendants claimed would be a major growth driver.

As of March 30, 2021, Acutus had accumulated a deficit totaling $390.2 million. To obtain the capital to support its operations and fund growth and development, Acutus conducted a secondary public offering, raising over $88 million. Then, on November 11, 2021, Acutus announced it had slashed its 2021 revenue guidance due, in part, to a strategic decision to relocate approximately 20% of AcQMap system installations under then-existing evaluation arrangements in order to address lower-than-expected product adoption. The Company also announced the need to relocate AcQMap systems that had been placed in improper locations, thereby negatively impacting customer uptake. On this news, the price of Acutus common stock plummeted more than 45% in a single day, closing at $3.64 per share on November 12, 2021. By January 28, 2022, the price of Acutus closed at less than $2 per share, 85% below the secondary offering price just six months before.

Next Steps: If you purchased shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB) between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, you have until April 18, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Acutus Medical, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,1 M - -
Net income 2021 -116 M - -
Net cash 2021 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58,4 M 58,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 291
Free-Float 92,7%
