Acuvi : Postal voting form

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields APPLICATION FORM FOR POSTAL VOTING The board of directors of Acuvi AB (publ), reg. nr. 556539-6396 (the "Company"), has, pursuant to the Act (2022:121) on temporary exemptions to facilitate the conduct of general meetings of companies and associations, decided that the shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights prior to the Annual General Meeting. If shareholders wish to vote at the general meeting, the complete postal voting form and any enclosed authorization documents must be received by the Company no later than 9 June 2022. The completed and signed postal voting form may be sent by post to the Company using address Acuvi AB, att: AGM 2022, Stationsgatan 23, 753 40 Uppsala. If the shareholder is a legal entity, the form must be accompanied by a certificate of registration or other equivalent document of authority. The same applies if the shareholder votes by proxy. A shareholder whose shares are nominee-registered must register his/her shares in his/her own name in order to vote for the shares. Instructions on this are included in the notice to the general meeting. Please note that registration of shares in your own name (if the shares are registered in the name of a nominee) and registration for the meeting must have taken place in accordance with the instructions in the notice of the meeting, even if the shareholder chooses to vote by post before the meeting. POSTAL VOTING The following shareholder hereby notify their participation by exercising their right to vote for all of the shareholders' shares of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders on 15 June 2022. The right to vote is exercised as indicative by the marked response set out in section D. below. Your information and signature Please fill in your name and e-mail etc. (even if you represent a company or another person, it is your details that are requested). First name, surname Personal identity number E-mail Telephone number Signature Place and date Do you own the shares yourself or are they owned by a shareholder whom you represent?

☐ I own the shares myself (continue to section D. on the next page) ☐ I represent a shareholder (please fill in the details in section C) I represent a shareholder Fill in the shareholder's name and personal identity number or organization number. Name of shareholder Personal identity number/organization number Please submit the declaration by filling in the appropriate box. Declaration (if the signatory is a representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity): The undersigned is a director, executive managing director or signatory of the shareholder that solemnly swear that he/she is authorized to cast this postal vote on behalf of the shareholder and that the contents of the postal vote are in accordance with the shareholder's resolution. Declaration (if the signatory represents the shareholder by proxy): I, the undersigned, solemnly swear that the attached power of attorney is in accordance with the original and has not been revoked. D. Agenda and responses The response alternatives below refer to the items as stated in the notice to the general meeting. For the full set of proposed resolutions, please refer to the notice and proposals on the Company's website. If the shareholder wishes to abstain from voting on any item, no response alternative should be marked for such item. YES NO 1. Opening of the Annual General Meeting 2. Election of the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting Adam Dahlberg ☐ ☐ 3. Establishment and approval of the voting list ☐ ☐ 4. Approval of the agenda ☐ ☐ 5. Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes Kevin Holmkvist (Eversheds Sutherland) ☐ ☐ 6. Examination of whether the meeting has been duly convened ☐ ☐ 7. Presentation of the annual report and the auditor's report 8. Resolution on: a) adoption of the profit and loss account and balance sheet; ☐ ☐ b) the appropriation of the Company's profit or loss in accordance with the adopted ☐ ☐ balance sheet; c) discharge from liability of the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director (i) Adam Dahlberg (chairman) ☐ ☐ (ii) Ping Faulhaber (director) ☐ ☐ (iii) Henrik Nittmar (director) ☐ ☐ (iv) Joakim Stenberg (director) ☐ ☐ (v) Anders Kottenauer (CEO) ☐ ☐ (vi) Gert Frech-Walter (former director during 2021) ☐ ☐ 9. Resolution on the determination of the number of Board members and deputy Board ☐ ☐ members 10. Resolution on the determination of fees to the Board of Directors and the auditor ☐ ☐ 11. Election of the Board of Directors and auditor (i) Adam Dahlberg (director) ☐ ☐ (ii) Henrik Nittmar (director) ☐ ☐ (iii) Joakim Stenberg (director) ☐ ☐ (iv) Ping Faulhaber (director) ☐ ☐ (v) Dennis Barnes (director) ☐ ☐ (vi) Adam Dahlberg (chairman) ☐ ☐ (vii) Grant Thornton Sweden AB (auditor) ☐ ☐ 12. Decision on guidelines for the appointment of the Nomination Committee ☐ ☐ 13. Decision to amend the Articles of Association ☐ ☐ 14. Approval of a new share issue decided by the Board ☐ ☐ 15. Authorisation for the Board to decide on new issues of shares, warrants and/or ☐ ☐ convertibles 16. Resolution authorising the Board of Directors to decide on minor adjustments to the ☐ ☐ resolutions 17. Closure of the Annual General Meeting ADDITIONAL INFORMATION The shareholder may not give any instructions other than to mark one of the response alternatives for each item under section D. If the shareholder has added special instructions or conditions to the form, or changed or added to the pre-printed text, the vote is invalid. Only one form per shareholder will be considered. If more than one form is submitted, only the most recently dated form will be considered. If two or more forms have the same date, only the last form received by the Company will be taken into account. Incomplete or incorrectly completed forms may be disregarded. The complete postal voting form and any accompanying authorization documents must be received by the Company no later than 9 June 2022. The postal voting form may be withdrawn until 9 June 2022 by notifying the Company by mail or by e-mail to ir@acuvi.com. For information on how your personal data is processed, please refer to the privacy policy available on the Euroclear website. Attachments Original Link

