    ACUVI   SE0017833171

ACUVI AB

(ACUVI)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05-26
35.80 SEK   +3.77%
10:19aACUVI : Postal voting form
PU
10:19aACUVI : Proxy form
PU
04/20Acuvi AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Acuvi : Proxy form

05/30/2022 | 10:19am EDT
PROXY FORM

The below representative is hereby authorized to represent, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting in Acuvi AB, reg.no 556539-6396 (the "Company") on 15 June 2022.

Representative

Name of representative

Personal identity number

Delivery address

Telephone number

Postal code

Postal address

Signature by the shareholder

Place

Date

Signature by the shareholder

Clarification of signature

Personal identity number or corporate reg.no

Telephone number

_________________________

The proxy form must be dated and signed in order to be valid.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, authorisation documents (certificate of registration or similar, that certifies the signatory's power of signature) shall be attached to the proxy. Please note that notification of shareholder attendance at the General Meeting must be made in the manner prescribed in the notice of meeting even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her voting rights by proxy.

A copy of the power of attorney and any authorisation documents must be sent to Acuvi AB, Stationsgatan 23 in Uppsala, Sweden, or by e-mail to ir@acuvi.comwell in advance of the meeting.

Disclaimer

Acuvi AB published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 14:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 227 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
Net income 2022 -102 M -10,4 M -10,4 M
Net Debt 2022 30,0 M 3,05 M 3,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,61x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 879 M 89,4 M 89,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 63,1%
Managers and Directors
Anders Kottenauer Chief Executive Officer
Olof Stranding Chief Financial Officer & Head-Administration
Lars Adam Holger Dahlberg Chairman
Andreas Danell Chief Technology Officer
Lars Henrik Nittmar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACUVI AB-28.26%89
GENERAC HOLDINGS INC.-27.21%16 351
ZHONGSHAN BROAD-OCEAN MOTOR CO., LTD.-37.77%1 931
KEMPOWER OYJ22.15%840
POWERCELL SWEDEN AB (PUBL)-19.53%789
COMPLEO CHARGING SOLUTIONS AG-55.50%141