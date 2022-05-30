Acuvi : Proxy form

PROXY FORM

The below representative is hereby authorized to represent, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting in Acuvi AB, reg.no 556539-6396 (the "Company") on 15 June 2022.

Representative

Name of representative Personal identity number Delivery address Telephone number Postal code Postal address

Signature by the shareholder

Place Date

Signature by the shareholder

Clarification of signature

Personal identity number or corporate reg.no Telephone number

The proxy form must be dated and signed in order to be valid.

If the shareholder is a legal entity, authorisation documents (certificate of registration or similar, that certifies the signatory's power of signature) shall be attached to the proxy. Please note that notification of shareholder attendance at the General Meeting must be made in the manner prescribed in the notice of meeting even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her voting rights by proxy.

A copy of the power of attorney and any authorisation documents must be sent to Acuvi AB, Stationsgatan 23 in Uppsala, Sweden, or by e-mail to ir@acuvi.comwell in advance of the meeting.