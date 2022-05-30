Acuvi : Proxy form

PROXY FORM
The below representative is hereby authorized to represent, act and vote on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting in Acuvi AB, reg.no 556539-6396 (the "Company") on 15 June 2022.
Representative
Name of representative
Personal identity number
Delivery address
Telephone number
Postal code
Postal address
Signature by the shareholder
Clarification of signature
Personal identity number or corporate reg.no
Telephone number
The proxy form must be dated and signed in order to be valid.
If the shareholder is a legal entity, authorisation documents (certificate of registration or similar, that certifies the signatory's power of signature) shall be attached to the proxy. Please note that notification of shareholder attendance at the General Meeting must be made in the manner prescribed in the notice of meeting even if the shareholder wishes to exercise his/her voting rights by proxy.
A copy of the power of attorney and any authorisation documents must be sent to Acuvi AB, Stationsgatan 23 in Uppsala, Sweden, or by e-mail to ir@acuvi.comwell in advance of the meeting.
