Interim report July - September 2023

The third quarter in brief

• Net sales remained essentially unchanged compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year.

• Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 7.0 million (3.3), corresponding to a margin of 16 percent (7).

• Operating loss totalled SEK -18.6 million (-22.3)

July - September

January - September

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales, SEK thousand

45,169

44,989

145,652

129,247

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisa-

7,024

3,308

29,247

4,939

tion (EBITDA) (SEK thousand)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) (SEK thousand)

-18,597

-22,292

-45,165

-96,919

Earnings/loss per share (SEK)

-0.39

0.00

-1.48

-2.22

Events:

During the third quarter

After the end of the third quarter

• No significant events occurred

Acuvi announced the introduction of a new

robotics solution for the Neurotech market

Acuvi announced a strategic partnership

with the company, IVF2.0

The CEO's view

ACTION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Step by step, we are promoting Acuvi as a supplier of high-precision movement and smart positioning solutions.

- Olof Stranding, CEO

Nearly a year has passed since I was given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of Acuvi. The Board of Directors was clear that it was a high priority that we lower the Company's risks by reducing our overall costs and focusing on profitability and cash flow. I also saw the need to move away from a certain big-company mindset with elements of micromanagement, to an environment where concrete actions and entrepreneurship are better rewarded.

Although there has been no growth in the third quarter compared to the corresponding period in 2022, what is important is that we generate growth going forward, and that we maintain strict cost controls. It is also important that tied-up capital be reduced. It will be easier to balance growth and tied-up capital as we grow, but this will require stringent measures and tough priorities from time to time.

In terms of overall costs, we have succeeded in creating a well-functioning group of companies that is delivering rising profits at the EBITDA level. Our ambition is to further increase profit margins, but this is a gradual process. However, we have an interesting leverage on profitability - we can support increased sales levels with relatively unchanged resources. In late May, the company published an assessment of sales and profits for the whole of 2023. We are staying on course to achieve this.

As I see it, the lack of sales growth is due to several key factors. Firstly, a large share of our sales is driven by customer-specific projects, in which sales are not always highly scaleable. This is mainly true for our American subsidiaries, where sales have risen over time, but some individual years can end up plateauing without growth. Although our operations are generating solid profitability, the Group's overall growth may be muted periodically. The Acuvi divisions that sell standard products

to industrial customers, primarily the subsidiary PiezoMotor, have shown higher growth. Historically, our growth has been more than 30 percent annually and we are seeing some high activity

among new and existing customers. Our instrument business also has good prospects for further growth moving forward.

Step by step, we are promoting Acuvi as a supplier of high-precision movement technology and smart positioning solutions. A preview of what is to come is available on our website, which was recently updated with products aimed at industrial players. By presenting a wider product range in the same place, we will achieve a greater impact across the different parts of the Acuvi Group.

To conclude my comments: the way that we conduct our marketing work clearly shows how Acuvi has become a company that is highly action oriented and how we can cooperate well between the Group's various functions. Achieving this aim requires the right type of individuals and an environment where positive and constructive actions are encouraged and rewarded. We have come a long way in the past year and I look forward to continuing our work together.

Olof Stranding, CEO

The Group's third quarter

Net sales for the Group during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 45.2 million (45.0). Other operating income during the quarter amounted to SEK 3.8 million (0.1).

The Group's total depreciation and amortisation during the quarter was SEK 25.6 million (25.6), of which amortisation of goodwill accounted for SEK 24.3 million (24.2), and other depreciation/amortisation SEK 1.3 million (1.4).

Gross profit excluding depreciation/ amortisation totalled SEK 13.2 million (15.0), corresponding to a gross margin of 29 percent (33). Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 7.0 million (3.3), corresponding to a margin of 16 percent

(7).

Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK 14.2 million (0.3) in the third quarter. The restriction of working capital adversely impacted cash flow by SEK -11.6 million (-2.6), mainly due to increased tied-up inventory and payments related to the acquisition of TPA Motion. During the quarter, a total of SEK

8.5 million was paid out for stay-on bonuses. Tied-up inventory was mainly due to the build up of inventory for framework orders in the fourth quarter and early 2024. Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK 2.6 million (-2.4). Excluding acquisition-related payments, cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 11.1 million (-2.4).

During the period, SEK 2.9 million was invested in intangible assets, most of which pertained to Acuvi's new micromotor platform, ULTRA.

Cash as at 30 September 2023 amounted to SEK 28.8 million, compared with SEK 20.6 million at 30 June 2023.

The Group's first nine months

Net sales for the Group during the first nine months of 2023 totalled SEK 145.7 million (129.2), corresponding to an increase of 13 percent. The figure includes a supplementary invoice of approximately SEK 8 million related to royalties. Excluding this supplementary invoice, net sales rose by 7 percent. A stronger dollar has contributed to the higher net sales figure, relative to the comparison period.

The Group's total depreciation and amortisation from January to September was SEK 74.4 million (102.7), of which amortisation of goodwill accounted for SEK 70.7 million (98.1), and other depreciation/amortisation SEK 3.7 million (4.6). Most of the depreciation/ amortisation was recognised under 'Cost of goods sold'.

Gross profit excluding depreciation/ amortisation totalled SEK 54.9 million (46.5), corresponding to a gross margin of 38 percent (36). Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 29.2 million (4.9), corresponding to a margin of 19 percent

(4). Excluding the supplementary invoice for royalties during the second quarter, EBITDA was 15 percent.

Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK

24.5 million (1.4). The restriction of working capital adversely impacted cash flow by SEK -28.3 million (-12.2). Cash flow from operating activities, after changes in working capital, amounted to SEK -3.8 million (-10.8). During the year, a total of SEK 16.8 million was paid out for stay-on bonuses and supplementary considerations. Excluding acquisition-related payments, cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 13.0 million (-10.8).

Shares and share capital

Acuvi shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol 'ACUVI'. The last bid price on 30 September 2023 was SEK 10.66, and market capitalisation, accord- ingly, amounted to SEK 273 million.

Acuvi's share capital on 30 September 2023 amounted to SEK 12.8 million, distributed between 25,630,411 shares.

Shares and share capital

Number of

Shareholding

shares

(%)

Shareholder

30 Sept 2023

30 Sept 2023

Adam Dahlberg through companies

3,532,136

13.8%

Gaudium IVST, LLC

2,287,168

8.9%

Handelsbanken Microcap

2,100,000

8.2%

Dennis Barnes

1,581,397

6.2%

Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik

1,357,467

5.3%

Monesi Förvaltnings AB

1,305,000

5.1%

Management

918,729

3.6%

Jerry Fredriksson through companies

490,000

1.9%

Margareta Nilsson

451,030

1.8%

Gunvald Berger

388,503

1.5%

Others (approx. 3,400 individuals)

11,218,981

43.8%

Total

25,630,411

100.0%

Personnel

At the close of the third quarter of 2023, the Group had 55 employees. The average number of employees for the period was 54 (58), of whom 14 (15) were women.

Financing

At the end of the quarter, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of SEK 28.8 million. Utilisable cash and cash equivalents, along with cash flows from operating activities, are deemed to be sufficient to cover the Group's needs for the next 12 months. The Group will balance any further investments against the available financial resources at the time. The executive management team and Board of Directors are working continuously to ensure that the company has appropriate financing.

Principles for the preparation of the interim report

The financial statements in this interim report have been drawn up in accordance with the same principles as the company's most recent annual report for 2022, that is to say, in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR [the Swedish Accounting Standards Board] regulation 2012:1 Annual Reports.

Annual report and annual general meeting

Interim reports and the annual report will be made available via https://acuvi.com/finan- cial-reports/

Financial calendar

Year-end report January -

December 2023

7 Mar 2024

Certified Adviser

Corpura Fondkommision AB

Telephone: +46 (0)72 2523451

E-post: ca@corpura.se

www.corpura.se

Submission of interim report

The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report, to the best of their knowl- edge, gives a true and fair presentation of the Company's operations,

position and results.

Uppsala, 10 November 2023

Adam Dahlberg, Chairman of the Board

Ping Faulhaber, Board Member

Dennis Barnes, Board Member

Henrik Nittmar, Board Member

Joakim Stenberg, Board Member

Olof Stranding, CEO

This interim report has not been audited by the company's auditor.

Contact point

If you have any questions, please contact: Olof Stranding, CEO

ir@acuvi.com

Consolidated income statement (SEK thousand)

July - September

January - September

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

45,169

44,989

145,652

129,247

Cost of goods sold

-57,614

-55,589

- 165,144

- 185,439

Gross profit/loss

-12,445

-10,600

-19,492

-56,192

Selling expenses

-4,136

-2,579

-12,878

-7,769

Administrative expenses

-4,645

- 6,837

-15,939

-23,461

R&D expenses

-577

-2,200

-2,047

-9,487

Other operating income

3,820

141

5,374

1,453

Other operating expenses

-614

-218

-183

-1,463

Operating profit/loss

- 18,597

-22,293

-45,165

-96,919

Interest income and similar financial income

9,046

21,679

9,931

35,594

Interest expenses and similar financial expenses

-833

-94

-4,041

-1,688

Profit/loss after financial expenses

-10,384

-708

-39,275

-62,013

Deferred tax

467

689

1,435

7,197

Net profit/loss for the year

-9,917

-19

-37,840

-54,816

Basic earnings/loss per share

-0.39

0.00

-1.48

-2.22

Diluted earnings/loss per share

-0.39

0.00

-1.48

-2.22

Average number of shares (thousand)

25,630

25,016

25,630

24,709

Number of shares at end of period (thousand)

25,630

25,016

25,630

25,016

Consolidated balance sheet (SEK thousand)

ASSETS

30 Sept 2023

31 Dec 2022

30 Sept 2022

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

Capitalised research and development expenditure

43,372

45,812

45,881

Patents

2,983

2,788

3,150

Other intangible assets

2,657

1,231

1,353

Goodwill

275,755

330,903

368,390

Total intangible assets

324,767

380,734

418,774

Property, plant and equipment

Plant, machinery and equipment

15,564

15,689

17,181

Total property, plant and equipment

15,564

15,689

17,181

Financial assets

Other non-current receivables

546

529

0

Total financial assets

546

529

0

Total non-current assets

340,877

396,952

435,955

Current assets

Inventories

52,697

42,929

41,753

Current receivables

Accounts receivable

27,434

25,826

18,884

Other receivables

19,638

7,834

11,035

Prepaid expenses and accrued income

2,514

6,429

2,805

Total current receivables

49,586

40,089

32,724

Cash and bank balances

28,822

15,222

14,807

Total current assets

131,105

98,240

89,284

Total assets

471,982

495,192

525,239

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note 30 Sept 2023

31 Dec 2022

30 Sept 2022

Equity

1

Share capital

12,815

12,508

12,508

Other capital contributions

476,214

471,495

472,949

Retained earnings including loss for the period

-182,199

-144,276

-102,674

Total equity

306,830

339,727

382,783

Provisions

Deferred tax

6,091

6,785

7,294

Other provisions

17,471

20,874

22,245

Total provisions

23,562

27,659

29,539

Non-current liabilities to credit institutions

10,509

7,078

10,198

Other non-current liabilities

30,405

64,509

17,796

Total non-current liabilities

40,914

71,587

27,994

Bank overdraft facilities utilised

23,218

5,263

0

Current liabilities to credit institutions

0

1,631

23,876

Advances from customers

1,569

396

0

Accounts payable

17,713

19,422

18,218

Other current liabilities

37,901

16,265

38,309

Accrued expenses and prepaid income

20,275

13,242

4,520

Total current liabilities

100,676

56,219

84,923

Total equity and liabilities

471,982

495,192

525,239

Consolidated statement of cash flows (SEK thousand)

In this report, only the consolidated cash flow for the group is recognised.

July - September

January - September

2023

2022

2023

2022

Profit/loss before financial items

-18,597

-22,293

- 45,165

- 96,919

Amortisation/depreciation/impairment

25,293

23,943

66,932

72,161

Interest paid

-1,225

-426

-6,069

-1,688

Other

8,768

-962

8,731

27,636

Adjustment for non-cash items

32,836

22,554

69,594

98,109

Interest received

0

3

60

96

Income tax paid

0

0

0

132

Cash flow from operating activities before

14,239

265

24,489

1,418

changes in working capital

Inventories

-9,652

-5,373

-11,268

-13,700

Operating receivables

5,826

-1,946

-9,981

-2,974

Operating liabilities

-7,772

4,679

-7,050

4,460

Changes in working capital

- 11,598

-2,640

-28,299

-12,214

Cash flow from operating activities

after changes in working capital

2,641

-2,375

- 3,810

-10,796

Investing activities

Acquisition of intangible assets

- 2,940

-249

-5,439

-2,926

Property, plant and equipment sold

0

0

0

8,435

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

-240

-546

-4,465

-889

Cash flow from investing activities

-3,180

-795

-9,904

4,620

Financing activities

Newly taken out loans

0

13,000

0

18,000

Amortisation of loans

0

0

0

-7,114

New share issue

0

0

11,037

0

Increase in current financial liabilities

8,762

0

16,277

0

Cash flow from financing activities

8,762

13,000

27,314

10,886

Cash flow for the period

8,223

9,830

13,600

4,710

Opening cash and cash equivalents

20,599

3,591

15,222

8,571

Exchange-rate differences and other changes in

0

1,386

0

1,526

value of cash and cash equivalents

Closing cash and cash equivalents

28,822

14,807

28,822

14,807

Parent Company's consolidated income statement (SEK thousand)

July - September

January - September

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales

5,601

6,045

14,853

22,154

Cost of goods sold

1,839

-8,182

25

-22,375

Gross profit/loss

7,440

-2,137

14,878

-221

Selling expenses

-2,325

-1,914

-3,297

-4,912

Administrative expenses

-6,009

-6,259

-9,298

-17,996

R&D expenses

-9,172

-1,136

-9,515

-5,957

Other operating income

1,316

21,486

3,948

36,569

Other operating expenses

0

-129

-663

-534

Operating profit/loss

-8,750

9,911

-3,947

6,949

Interest income and similar financial income

6,465

0

12,361

0

Interest expense and similar financial

expenses

- 5,185

-333

-4,665

-1,292

Profit/loss from financial investments

1,280

-333

7,696

-1,292

Net profit/loss for the year

-7,470

9,578

3,749

5,657

