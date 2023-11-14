Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
1
Interim report July - September 2023
The third quarter in brief
• Net sales remained essentially unchanged compared with the corresponding period in the preceding year.
• Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 7.0 million (3.3), corresponding to a margin of 16 percent (7).
• Operating loss totalled SEK -18.6 million (-22.3)
July - September
January - September
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales, SEK thousand
45,169
44,989
145,652
129,247
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisa-
7,024
3,308
29,247
4,939
tion (EBITDA) (SEK thousand)
Operating profit/loss (EBIT) (SEK thousand)
-18,597
-22,292
-45,165
-96,919
Earnings/loss per share (SEK)
-0.39
0.00
-1.48
-2.22
Events:
During the third quarter
After the end of the third quarter
• No significant events occurred
•
Acuvi announced the introduction of a new
robotics solution for the Neurotech market
•
Acuvi announced a strategic partnership
with the company, IVF2.0
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
2
The CEO's view
ACTION AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Step by step, we are promoting Acuvi as a supplier of high-precision movement and smart positioning solutions.
- Olof Stranding, CEO
Nearly a year has passed since I was given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of Acuvi. The Board of Directors was clear that it was a high priority that we lower the Company's risks by reducing our overall costs and focusing on profitability and cash flow. I also saw the need to move away from a certain big-company mindset with elements of micromanagement, to an environment where concrete actions and entrepreneurship are better rewarded.
Although there has been no growth in the third quarter compared to the corresponding period in 2022, what is important is that we generate growth going forward, and that we maintain strict cost controls. It is also important that tied-up capital be reduced. It will be easier to balance growth and tied-up capital as we grow, but this will require stringent measures and tough priorities from time to time.
In terms of overall costs, we have succeeded in creating a well-functioning group of companies that is delivering rising profits at the EBITDA level. Our ambition is to further increase profit margins, but this is a gradual process. However, we have an interesting leverage on profitability - we can support increased sales levels with relatively unchanged resources. In late May, the company published an assessment of sales and profits for the whole of 2023. We are staying on course to achieve this.
As I see it, the lack of sales growth is due to several key factors. Firstly, a large share of our sales is driven by customer-specific projects, in which sales are not always highly scaleable. This is mainly true for our American subsidiaries, where sales have risen over time, but some individual years can end up plateauing without growth. Although our operations are generating solid profitability, the Group's overall growth may be muted periodically. The Acuvi divisions that sell standard products
to industrial customers, primarily the subsidiary PiezoMotor, have shown higher growth. Historically, our growth has been more than 30 percent annually and we are seeing some high activity
among new and existing customers. Our instrument business also has good prospects for further growth moving forward.
Step by step, we are promoting Acuvi as a supplier of high-precision movement technology and smart positioning solutions. A preview of what is to come is available on our website, which was recently updated with products aimed at industrial players. By presenting a wider product range in the same place, we will achieve a greater impact across the different parts of the Acuvi Group.
To conclude my comments: the way that we conduct our marketing work clearly shows how Acuvi has become a company that is highly action oriented and how we can cooperate well between the Group's various functions. Achieving this aim requires the right type of individuals and an environment where positive and constructive actions are encouraged and rewarded. We have come a long way in the past year and I look forward to continuing our work together.
Olof Stranding, CEO
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
3
The Group's third quarter
Net sales for the Group during the third quarter of 2023 amounted to SEK 45.2 million (45.0). Other operating income during the quarter amounted to SEK 3.8 million (0.1).
The Group's total depreciation and amortisation during the quarter was SEK 25.6 million (25.6), of which amortisation of goodwill accounted for SEK 24.3 million (24.2), and other depreciation/amortisation SEK 1.3 million (1.4).
Gross profit excluding depreciation/ amortisation totalled SEK 13.2 million (15.0), corresponding to a gross margin of 29 percent (33). Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 7.0 million (3.3), corresponding to a margin of 16 percent
(7).
Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK 14.2 million (0.3) in the third quarter. The restriction of working capital adversely impacted cash flow by SEK -11.6 million (-2.6), mainly due to increased tied-up inventory and payments related to the acquisition of TPA Motion. During the quarter, a total of SEK
8.5 million was paid out for stay-on bonuses. Tied-up inventory was mainly due to the build up of inventory for framework orders in the fourth quarter and early 2024. Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK 2.6 million (-2.4). Excluding acquisition-related payments, cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 11.1 million (-2.4).
During the period, SEK 2.9 million was invested in intangible assets, most of which pertained to Acuvi's new micromotor platform, ULTRA.
Cash as at 30 September 2023 amounted to SEK 28.8 million, compared with SEK 20.6 million at 30 June 2023.
The Group's first nine months
Net sales for the Group during the first nine months of 2023 totalled SEK 145.7 million (129.2), corresponding to an increase of 13 percent. The figure includes a supplementary invoice of approximately SEK 8 million related to royalties. Excluding this supplementary invoice, net sales rose by 7 percent. A stronger dollar has contributed to the higher net sales figure, relative to the comparison period.
The Group's total depreciation and amortisation from January to September was SEK 74.4 million (102.7), of which amortisation of goodwill accounted for SEK 70.7 million (98.1), and other depreciation/amortisation SEK 3.7 million (4.6). Most of the depreciation/ amortisation was recognised under 'Cost of goods sold'.
Gross profit excluding depreciation/ amortisation totalled SEK 54.9 million (46.5), corresponding to a gross margin of 38 percent (36). Operating profit before depreciation/ amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK 29.2 million (4.9), corresponding to a margin of 19 percent
(4). Excluding the supplementary invoice for royalties during the second quarter, EBITDA was 15 percent.
Cash flow from operating activities, before changes in working capital, amounted to SEK
24.5 million (1.4). The restriction of working capital adversely impacted cash flow by SEK -28.3 million (-12.2). Cash flow from operating activities, after changes in working capital, amounted to SEK -3.8 million (-10.8). During the year, a total of SEK 16.8 million was paid out for stay-on bonuses and supplementary considerations. Excluding acquisition-related payments, cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital amounted to SEK 13.0 million (-10.8).
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
4
Shares and share capital
Acuvi shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol 'ACUVI'. The last bid price on 30 September 2023 was SEK 10.66, and market capitalisation, accord- ingly, amounted to SEK 273 million.
Acuvi's share capital on 30 September 2023 amounted to SEK 12.8 million, distributed between 25,630,411 shares.
Shares and share capital
Number of
Shareholding
shares
(%)
Shareholder
30 Sept 2023
30 Sept 2023
Adam Dahlberg through companies
3,532,136
13.8%
Gaudium IVST, LLC
2,287,168
8.9%
Handelsbanken Microcap
2,100,000
8.2%
Dennis Barnes
1,581,397
6.2%
Swedbank Robur Ny Teknik
1,357,467
5.3%
Monesi Förvaltnings AB
1,305,000
5.1%
Management
918,729
3.6%
Jerry Fredriksson through companies
490,000
1.9%
Margareta Nilsson
451,030
1.8%
Gunvald Berger
388,503
1.5%
Others (approx. 3,400 individuals)
11,218,981
43.8%
Total
25,630,411
100.0%
Personnel
At the close of the third quarter of 2023, the Group had 55 employees. The average number of employees for the period was 54 (58), of whom 14 (15) were women.
Financing
At the end of the quarter, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of SEK 28.8 million. Utilisable cash and cash equivalents, along with cash flows from operating activities, are deemed to be sufficient to cover the Group's needs for the next 12 months. The Group will balance any further investments against the available financial resources at the time. The executive management team and Board of Directors are working continuously to ensure that the company has appropriate financing.
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
5
Principles for the preparation of the interim report
The financial statements in this interim report have been drawn up in accordance with the same principles as the company's most recent annual report for 2022, that is to say, in accordance with the Swedish Annual Accounts Act and BFNAR [the Swedish Accounting Standards Board] regulation 2012:1 Annual Reports.
Annual report and annual general meeting
Interim reports and the annual report will be made available via https://acuvi.com/finan- cial-reports/
Financial calendar
Year-end report January -
December 2023
7 Mar 2024
Certified Adviser
Corpura Fondkommision AB
Telephone: +46 (0)72 2523451
E-post: ca@corpura.se
www.corpura.se
Submission of interim report
The Board of Directors and the CEO affirm that this interim report, to the best of their knowl- edge, gives a true and fair presentation of the Company's operations,
position and results.
Uppsala, 10 November 2023
Adam Dahlberg, Chairman of the Board
Ping Faulhaber, Board Member
Dennis Barnes, Board Member
Henrik Nittmar, Board Member
Joakim Stenberg, Board Member
Olof Stranding, CEO
This interim report has not been audited by the company's auditor.
Contact point
If you have any questions, please contact: Olof Stranding, CEO
ir@acuvi.com
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
6
Consolidated income statement (SEK thousand)
July - September
January - September
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
45,169
44,989
145,652
129,247
Cost of goods sold
-57,614
-55,589
- 165,144
- 185,439
Gross profit/loss
-12,445
-10,600
-19,492
-56,192
Selling expenses
-4,136
-2,579
-12,878
-7,769
Administrative expenses
-4,645
- 6,837
-15,939
-23,461
R&D expenses
-577
-2,200
-2,047
-9,487
Other operating income
3,820
141
5,374
1,453
Other operating expenses
-614
-218
-183
-1,463
Operating profit/loss
- 18,597
-22,293
-45,165
-96,919
Interest income and similar financial income
9,046
21,679
9,931
35,594
Interest expenses and similar financial expenses
-833
-94
-4,041
-1,688
Profit/loss after financial expenses
-10,384
-708
-39,275
-62,013
Deferred tax
467
689
1,435
7,197
Net profit/loss for the year
-9,917
-19
-37,840
-54,816
Basic earnings/loss per share
-0.39
0.00
-1.48
-2.22
Diluted earnings/loss per share
-0.39
0.00
-1.48
-2.22
Average number of shares (thousand)
25,630
25,016
25,630
24,709
Number of shares at end of period (thousand)
25,630
25,016
25,630
25,016
.
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
7
Consolidated balance sheet (SEK thousand)
ASSETS
30 Sept 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 Sept 2022
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
Capitalised research and development expenditure
43,372
45,812
45,881
Patents
2,983
2,788
3,150
Other intangible assets
2,657
1,231
1,353
Goodwill
275,755
330,903
368,390
Total intangible assets
324,767
380,734
418,774
Property, plant and equipment
Plant, machinery and equipment
15,564
15,689
17,181
Total property, plant and equipment
15,564
15,689
17,181
Financial assets
Other non-current receivables
546
529
0
Total financial assets
546
529
0
Total non-current assets
340,877
396,952
435,955
Current assets
Inventories
52,697
42,929
41,753
Current receivables
Accounts receivable
27,434
25,826
18,884
Other receivables
19,638
7,834
11,035
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
2,514
6,429
2,805
Total current receivables
49,586
40,089
32,724
Cash and bank balances
28,822
15,222
14,807
Total current assets
131,105
98,240
89,284
Total assets
471,982
495,192
525,239
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
8
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Note 30 Sept 2023
31 Dec 2022
30 Sept 2022
Equity
1
Share capital
12,815
12,508
12,508
Other capital contributions
476,214
471,495
472,949
Retained earnings including loss for the period
-182,199
-144,276
-102,674
Total equity
306,830
339,727
382,783
Provisions
Deferred tax
6,091
6,785
7,294
Other provisions
17,471
20,874
22,245
Total provisions
23,562
27,659
29,539
Non-current liabilities to credit institutions
10,509
7,078
10,198
Other non-current liabilities
30,405
64,509
17,796
Total non-current liabilities
40,914
71,587
27,994
Bank overdraft facilities utilised
23,218
5,263
0
Current liabilities to credit institutions
0
1,631
23,876
Advances from customers
1,569
396
0
Accounts payable
17,713
19,422
18,218
Other current liabilities
37,901
16,265
38,309
Accrued expenses and prepaid income
20,275
13,242
4,520
Total current liabilities
100,676
56,219
84,923
Total equity and liabilities
471,982
495,192
525,239
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
9
Consolidated statement of cash flows (SEK thousand)
In this report, only the consolidated cash flow for the group is recognised.
July - September
January - September
2023
2022
2023
2022
Profit/loss before financial items
-18,597
-22,293
- 45,165
- 96,919
Amortisation/depreciation/impairment
25,293
23,943
66,932
72,161
Interest paid
-1,225
-426
-6,069
-1,688
Other
8,768
-962
8,731
27,636
Adjustment for non-cash items
32,836
22,554
69,594
98,109
Interest received
0
3
60
96
Income tax paid
0
0
0
132
Cash flow from operating activities before
14,239
265
24,489
1,418
changes in working capital
Inventories
-9,652
-5,373
-11,268
-13,700
Operating receivables
5,826
-1,946
-9,981
-2,974
Operating liabilities
-7,772
4,679
-7,050
4,460
Changes in working capital
- 11,598
-2,640
-28,299
-12,214
Cash flow from operating activities
after changes in working capital
2,641
-2,375
- 3,810
-10,796
Investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets
- 2,940
-249
-5,439
-2,926
Property, plant and equipment sold
0
0
0
8,435
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
-240
-546
-4,465
-889
Cash flow from investing activities
-3,180
-795
-9,904
4,620
Financing activities
Newly taken out loans
0
13,000
0
18,000
Amortisation of loans
0
0
0
-7,114
New share issue
0
0
11,037
0
Increase in current financial liabilities
8,762
0
16,277
0
Cash flow from financing activities
8,762
13,000
27,314
10,886
Cash flow for the period
8,223
9,830
13,600
4,710
Opening cash and cash equivalents
20,599
3,591
15,222
8,571
Exchange-rate differences and other changes in
0
1,386
0
1,526
value of cash and cash equivalents
Closing cash and cash equivalents
28,822
14,807
28,822
14,807
Interim Report Q3 2023
Acuvi AB
Corporate ID no. 556539-6396
10
Parent Company's consolidated income statement (SEK thousand)
July - September
January - September
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net sales
5,601
6,045
14,853
22,154
Cost of goods sold
1,839
-8,182
25
-22,375
Gross profit/loss
7,440
-2,137
14,878
-221
Selling expenses
-2,325
-1,914
-3,297
-4,912
Administrative expenses
-6,009
-6,259
-9,298
-17,996
R&D expenses
-9,172
-1,136
-9,515
-5,957
Other operating income
1,316
21,486
3,948
36,569
Other operating expenses
0
-129
-663
-534
Operating profit/loss
-8,750
9,911
-3,947
6,949
Interest income and similar financial income
6,465
0
12,361
0
Interest expense and similar financial
expenses
- 5,185
-333
-4,665
-1,292
Profit/loss from financial investments
1,280
-333
7,696
-1,292
Net profit/loss for the year
-7,470
9,578
3,749
5,657
Interim Report Q3 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Acuvi AB published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 10:24:09 UTC.