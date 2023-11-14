Nearly a year has passed since I was given the opportunity to take on the role of CEO of Acuvi. The Board of Directors was clear that it was a high priority that we lower the Company's risks by reducing our overall costs and focusing on profitability and cash flow. I also saw the need to move away from a certain big-company mindset with elements of micromanagement, to an environment where concrete actions and entrepreneurship are better rewarded.

Although there has been no growth in the third quarter compared to the corresponding period in 2022, what is important is that we generate growth going forward, and that we maintain strict cost controls. It is also important that tied-up capital be reduced. It will be easier to balance growth and tied-up capital as we grow, but this will require stringent measures and tough priorities from time to time.

In terms of overall costs, we have succeeded in creating a well-functioning group of companies that is delivering rising profits at the EBITDA level. Our ambition is to further increase profit margins, but this is a gradual process. However, we have an interesting leverage on profitability - we can support increased sales levels with relatively unchanged resources. In late May, the company published an assessment of sales and profits for the whole of 2023. We are staying on course to achieve this.

As I see it, the lack of sales growth is due to several key factors. Firstly, a large share of our sales is driven by customer-specific projects, in which sales are not always highly scaleable. This is mainly true for our American subsidiaries, where sales have risen over time, but some individual years can end up plateauing without growth. Although our operations are generating solid profitability, the Group's overall growth may be muted periodically. The Acuvi divisions that sell standard products

to industrial customers, primarily the subsidiary PiezoMotor, have shown higher growth. Historically, our growth has been more than 30 percent annually and we are seeing some high activity