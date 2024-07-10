Acuity RM Group plc
Final Results for Votes at the the AGM held at 10:00 AM on 10 July 2024
Chairman of the meeting
Chairman of the meeting
Chairman of the meeting
ABSTAIN
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Cards
Votes
Ordinary Reso
21
43,276,985
*0
0
1
200
0
0
Ordinary Reso
22
43,277,185
*0
0
0
0
0
0
Ordinary Reso
22
43,277,185
*0
0
0
0
0
0
Ordinary Reso
22
43,277,185
*0
0
0
0
0
0
Ordinary Reso
22
43,277,185
*0
0
0
0
0
0
Ordinary Reso
21
43,276,985
*0
0
1
200
0
0
Ordinary Reso
21
43,276,985
*0
0
1
200
0
0
Special Resolu
21
38,356,485
*1
702,000
1
200
1
4,218,500
MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 150,128,159
*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority
NEVILLE REGISTRARS LIMITED
NEVILLE HOUSE, STEELPARK ROAD, HALESOWEN, B62 8HD
TEL: 0121 585 1131 FAX: 0121 585 1132 EMAIL: info@nevilleregistrars.co.uk
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Acuity RM Group plc published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 18:45:07 UTC.