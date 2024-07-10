Acuity RM Group plc

Final Results for Votes at the the AGM held at 10:00 AM on 10 July 2024

Chairman of the meeting Chairman of the meeting Chairman of the meeting ABSTAIN Cards Votes Cards Votes Cards Votes Cards Votes Ordinary Reso 21 43,276,985 *0 0 1 200 0 0 Ordinary Reso 22 43,277,185 *0 0 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Reso 22 43,277,185 *0 0 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Reso 22 43,277,185 *0 0 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Reso 22 43,277,185 *0 0 0 0 0 0 Ordinary Reso 21 43,276,985 *0 0 1 200 0 0 Ordinary Reso 21 43,276,985 *0 0 1 200 0 0 Special Resolu 21 38,356,485 *1 702,000 1 200 1 4,218,500

MAXIMUM VOTES WHICH MAY BE CAST: 150,128,159

*Company law requires that a proxy must vote in accordance with any instructions given by the member by whom the proxy is appointed: this means that on a vote on a show of hands, the Chairman of the meeting should raise his hand to record the vote against and should count that vote against when deciding whether or not the resolution has been passed on a show of hands by the necessary majority

