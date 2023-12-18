Acuity RM Group PLC - London-based provider of risk management services - Wholly owned operating subsidiary, Acuity Risk Management Ltd, wins a new contract worth GBP88,000, over two years. Says contract is for the use of Acuity's software platform, Stream, from a "new client which itself designs, implements and runs cyber security programmes for a wide range of clients." Notes that Stream will enable them to better manage risk assessments and so improve their service.

Chair Angus Forrest says: "We are delighted that a leading cyber security consultancy has chosen Stream as a key tool for its own business and look forward to working with them and potentially many of their clients in the future."

Current stock price: 5.29 pence, up 4.7% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 99%

