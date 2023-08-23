BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. PT

Citi 2023 Global Technology Conference on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET

Webcasts of these events will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/. An archived replay of each webcast will be available following the live presentations.

About ACV

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products, as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.

