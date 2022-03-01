Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACV Auctions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACVA   US00091G1040

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

(ACVA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -  03/22 03:39:28 pm
13.53 USD   +2.54%
03:19pACV AUCTIONS : 2022 Analyst Day Presentation
PU
09:53aNeedham Initiates ACV Auctions at Buy, Sets Price Target at $20
MT
02/28ACV Auctions Acquires AI Technology Company Monk SAS For Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACV Auctions : 2022 Analyst Day Presentation

03/01/2022 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 ANALYST DAY

M A R _ 0 1 _ 2 0 2 2

S T R A T E G Y

AGENDA

G R O W T H

I N N O V A T I O N

S C A L E

Q & A

G E O R G E C H A M O U N

M I K E W A T E R M A N K A T E C L E G G

V I K A S M E H T A

G R E G B O R O W S K I P H I L S C H N E I D E R

B I L L Z E R E L L A

A B O U L A R A K I

R Y A N W A L K E R

B A H M A N K O O H E S T A N I

2 0 2 2 _ A N A L Y S T _ D A Y M A R _ 0 1 _ 2 0 2 2

F O R W A R D L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S

I N F O R M A T I O N A B O U T K E Y O P E R A T I N G A N D F I N A N C I A L M E T R I C S A N D N O N - G A A P

F I N A N C I A L M E A S U R E S

Statements in this presentation regarding future performance and future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects include forward looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including statements regarding ACV's avenues for long term growth and total addressable market expansion, our financial guidance for 2022, and 2026 financial targets, and operational and product strategy. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially form those expressed or implied from such statements. A discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other fillings and reports that we may file from time to with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our remarks during today's discussion should be considered to incorporate this information by reference. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements.

This presentation refers to certain operating and financial metrics that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are in additional to, and not as a substitute or superior too, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA to net loss and non-GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses are included in the appendix to this presentation.

01

STRATEGY

George Chamoun

C H I E F E X E C U T I V E O F F I C E R

2 0 2 2 _ A N A L Y S T _ D A Y M A R _ 0 1 _ 2 0 2 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACV Auctions Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 20:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ACV AUCTIONS INC.
03:19pACV AUCTIONS : 2022 Analyst Day Presentation
PU
09:53aNeedham Initiates ACV Auctions at Buy, Sets Price Target at $20
MT
02/28ACV Auctions Acquires AI Technology Company Monk SAS For Undisclosed Sum
MT
02/28ACV Acquires Monk SAS, a Leading AI-Powered Imaging and Vehicle Inspection Platform
GL
02/28ACV Auctions Inc. acquired Monk SAS.
CI
02/23ACV AUCTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
02/23ACV to Participate at the 2022 JMP Securities Technology Conference
AQ
02/21ACV Expands Consumer Sourcing Tools For Dealers With The Industry's First Fully Integra..
GL
02/21ACV Expands Consumer Sourcing Tools For Dealers With The Industry's First Fully Integra..
GL
02/21ACV Expands Consumer Sourcing Tools for Dealers
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACV AUCTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 460 M - -
Net income 2022 -106 M - -
Net cash 2022 417 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -19,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 061 M 2 061 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACV Auctions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 13,19 $
Average target price 27,31 $
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George G. Chamoun Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Zerella Chief Financial Officer
Bahman Koohestani Chief Technology Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Operating Officer
Brian A. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACV AUCTIONS INC.-29.99%2 061
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.79%513 590
NETFLIX, INC.-34.51%175 152
PROSUS N.V.-24.63%158 619
AIRBNB, INC.-9.01%95 995
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.07%70 419