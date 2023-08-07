Statements in this presentation regarding future performance and future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects include forward looking statements for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including statements regarding ACV's avenues for long term growth and total addressable market expansion, our financial guidance for the third quarter and full year of 2023, and 2026 financial targets, and operational and product strategy. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" or "estimates" or similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties and involve factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied from such statements. A discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to our business is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q and other fillings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our remarks during today's discussion should be considered to incorporate this information by reference. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements.

This presentation contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and us relating to data about our industry. This involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such data. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. Please see the Appendix for a statement on risks and uncertainties.

This presentation refers to certain operating and financial metrics that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not as a substitute or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures, including Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and non-GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses are included in the appendix to this presentation.