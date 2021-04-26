Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACV Auctions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACVA

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

(ACVA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACV Auctions to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

04/26/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV Auctions, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACVA), announced today that it will report first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results following the close of market on Thursday, May 13, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

When: Thursday, May 13, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (833) 607-1658 or (914) 987-7871; Conference ID: 7469212

Live Webcast: https://investors.acvauto.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, May 20, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 7469212.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV’s mission is to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive data that was previously unimaginable. ACV’s platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell, and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV strives to solve the challenges that the used automotive industry has faced for generations and provide powerful technology-enabled capabilities to the dealers and commercial partners who fulfill a critical role in the automotive ecosystem.

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ACV AUCTIONS INC.
05:13pACV Auctions to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021
GL
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Jefferies Starts ACV Auctions at Buy with $45 Price Target
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : JMP Securities Starts ACV Auctions at Market Outperform With $45..
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : JP Morgan Initiates ACV Auctions at Neutral, $30 Price Target
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Piper Sandler Starts ACV Auctions at Neutral With $36 Price Targ..
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Canaccord Genuity Starts ACV Auctions at Buy With $43 Price Targ..
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Raymond James Initiates ACV Auctions at Market Perform Rating
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Citigroup Starts ACV Auctions at Neutral With $40 Price Target
MT
04/19ACV AUCTIONS  : Guggenheim Starts ACV Auctions at Buy With $43 Price Target
MT
04/16ACV AUCTIONS  : Stephens Starts ACV Auctions at Equal-Weight With $34 Price Targ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 298 M - -
Net income 2021 -104 M - -
Net cash 2021 423 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 470 M 5 470 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 1 392
Free-Float 5,67%
Chart ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACV Auctions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,56 $
Last Close Price 34,92 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George G. Chamoun Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Zerella Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Magnuszewski Chief Technology Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Operating Officer
Brian A. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACV AUCTIONS INC.0.00%5 470
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%774 766
NETFLIX, INC.-6.51%224 162
PROSUS N.V.5.31%181 025
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.59%107 802
AIRBNB, INC.18.70%104 417
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ