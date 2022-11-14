Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ACV Auctions Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACVA   US00091G1040

ACV AUCTIONS INC.

(ACVA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:37 2022-11-14 pm EST
8.705 USD   -1.64%
03:16pACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor
GL
03:16pACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor
GL
11/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on ACV Auctions to $12 From $13, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor

11/14/2022 | 03:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The leading digital automotive marketplace will participate in multiple workshops and panel discussions from November 14-17 in San Diego, California

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is pleased to return as a platinum-level sponsor and exhibitor at Used Car Week 2022, an annual conference that unites all corners of the used-car industry.

ACV will have multiple leaders presenting at the conference:

  • Doug Hadden, vice president of field operations, will lead a workshop on Monday, November 14, focusing on how tech-enabled, third-party at-home inspections provide trust for consumers within the digital car-buying experience, which is becoming more valuable when addressing EV or fuel-powered trade-ins. This session will discuss how and why dealers need to update the trade-in process to create a more efficient, digital experience for the EV-minded consumer.

  • Kraig Quisenberry, vice president of major accounts, will moderate a panel on Wednesday, November 16, engaging with some of the nation's top consumer vehicle acquisitions performers and focusing on the observations, lessons, and partner success stories on sourcing quality used car inventory.

  • George Chamoun, CEO, will join a panel discussion on Wednesday, November 16, sharing how ACV’s advanced technologies improve operational efficiencies. He will cover the direct impact to the remarketing process, inspections, reconditioning, transportation and sales.

  • Sierra Vielhauer, product manager, will join the Women in Remarketing Panel on Thursday, November 17. She will also be honored the day before the panel at the Women in Remarketing-Used Car Week Leadership Luncheon.

ACV team members will share their perspectives on the used car industry at the following sessions (all times pacific time):

Monday, November 14, 1:30-2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16, 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Wednesday, November 16, 11:45 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 16, 4:15-4:45 p.m.

Thursday, November 17, 12:15-1:15 p.m.

Thursday, November 17, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

For more information on ACV, visit acvauto.com. ACV executives will also be available to engage at Booth 104.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com.

Trademark reference: ACV, the ACV logo and Virtual Lift are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
maura@acvauctions.com


All news about ACV AUCTIONS INC.
03:16pACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor
GL
03:16pACV Returns to Used Car Week 2022 as Active Sponsor and Exhibitor
GL
11/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on ACV Auctions to $12 From $13, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
11/09ACV AUCTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
11/09Transcript : ACV Auctions Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09Acv Auctions : ACVA Q3'22 Earnings Presentation
PU
11/09GUIDANCE: (ACVA) ACV Sees Fiscal Year 2022 Revenue $421 Million to $424 Million
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (ACVA) ACV Posts Q3 Revenue $105.4M, vs. Street Est of $104.7M
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (ACVA) ACV Reports Q3 Loss $-0.15, vs. Street Est of $-0.18
MT
11/09ACV Auctions Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ACV AUCTIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 423 M - -
Net income 2022 -104 M - -
Net cash 2022 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 397 M 1 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,90x
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
ACV Auctions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACV AUCTIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,85 $
Average target price 13,07 $
Spread / Average Target 47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George G. Chamoun Chief Executive Officer & Director
William R. Zerella Chief Financial Officer
Bahman Koohestani Chief Technology Officer
Vikas Mehta Chief Operating Officer
Brian A. Hirsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACV AUCTIONS INC.-53.03%1 397
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-43.43%309 730
NETFLIX, INC.-51.84%129 114
PROSUS N.V.-25.06%76 702
AIRBNB, INC.-34.19%69 377
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.48%58 137