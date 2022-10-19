Advanced search
ACV to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 9, 2022

10/19/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), announced today that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results following the close of market on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. On that day, management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.

When: Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT

To access the live conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed here. Participants are encouraged to join the webcast unless asking a question.

An archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://investors.acvauto.com.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
tfox@acvauctions.com

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
mduggan@acvauctions.com

 


