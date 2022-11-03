Advanced search
    2082   SA15CGS10H12

ACWA POWER COMPANY

(2082)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
177.20 SAR   +1.96%
Acwa Power : Interim Cons FS for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022
PU
Acwa Power : Earnings Call Presentation for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2022
PU
Acwa Power : Investor Report for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022
PU
ACWA Power : Earnings Call Presentation for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2022

11/03/2022
|www.acwapower.com |ir@acwapower.com

ACWA Power Company

RELATIONS

November 2022

Earnings Call Presentation

INVESTOR

For the three- and nine-months period

POWER

ended 30 September 2022

ACWA

3 November 2022

ACWA POWER INVESTOR RELATIONS | www.acwapower.com | ir@acwapower.com

Disclaimer

This document and the information contained therein (the "Information") has been prepared by ACWA POWER Company (the "Company" or "ACWA Power") for background purposes only and does not purport to be full, accurate or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the Information or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The Information and opinions contained herein are provided as at the date of the presentation and are subject to change without notice. The presentation is the sole responsibility of the Company and has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority.

This presentation contains financial information regarding the businesses and assets of the Company. Such financial information may not have been audited, reviewed or verified by any independent accounting firm. The inclusion of such financial information in this presentation or any related presentation should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by the Company or its affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of such information's portrayal of the financial condition or results of operations of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Certain information contained in this presentation is based on management accounts, current financial statements and estimates of the Company and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. Recipients should not place undue reliance on this information. This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures and other metrics which have not been subject to a financial audit for any period. Certain financial and statistical information in this presentation has been subject to rounding off adjustments. Accordingly, the sum of certain data may not conform to the expressed total.

To the extent available, the industry, market and competitive position data contained in the Information come from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. While the Company reasonably believes that each of these publications, studies and surveys has been prepared by a reputable party, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, advisors or agents have independently verified the data contained therein. In addition, certain industry, market and competitive position data contained in the Information come from the Company's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of the Company's management in the markets in which the Company operates. While the Company reasonably believes that such research and estimates are reasonable and reliable, they, and their underlying methodology and assumptions, have not been verified by any independent source for accuracy or completeness and are subject to change. Accordingly, reliance should not be placed on any of the industry, market or competitive position data contained in the Information.

The Information does not purport to be comprehensive, complete or without error or omission. To the fullest extent permitted by law, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisors, accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for (whether in contract, tort or otherwise) or makes any representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, as to the truth, fullness, fairness, accuracy or completeness of the Information (or whether any information has been omitted from it) or any other information or opinion relating to the Company, its subsidiaries, affiliates or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss or liability (including in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss or damage) howsoever arising from any use of the Information or otherwise arising in connection therewith. In giving this presentation, neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisors undertake any obligation to provide access to any additional information or to update the Information, or to correct any inaccuracies in the Information, including any data or forward-looking statements.

The Information may include forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and projections about future events. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target", "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "can have", "likely", "should", "would", "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company and its subsidiaries and its investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies, as well as the trends in the industry and macroeconomic developments in Saudi Arabia and other countries in which the Company operates. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants, the actions of regulators and any changes in applicable laws or government policies. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the events in the forward-looking statements may not occur and past performance should not be taken as a guarantee of future results. No representation or warranty is made that any forward- looking statement will come to pass. No one undertakes to update, supplement, amend or revise any such forward-looking statement. Except where otherwise indicated, the Information and the opinions contained herein are provided as at the date of the presentation and are subject to change without notice. Past performance of the Company cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Nothing in this presentation is to be construed as a profit forecast.

Acronyms and abbreviations

FC: Financial Close; ICOD: Initial Commercial Operation Date; IPP: Independent Power Project; IWP: Independent Water Project; IWPP: Independent Water and Power Project; KSA:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; MW: Megawatts; Mwac: Megawatt, alternating current; O&M: Operations and Maintenance; PCOD: Project Commercial Operation Date; PIF: Public

Investment Authority (of the KSA); PPA: Power Purchase Agreement; PPP: Public Private Partnership; PV: Photovoltaic; RO: Reverse Osmosis; SWRO: Seawater Reverse Osmosis;

2

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financial review
  • Q&A

Agenda

  • Highlights
  • Financial review
  • Q&A

ACWA POWER INVESTOR RELATIONS | www.acwapower.com | ir@acwapower.com

Highlights of the past quarter, outlook for the next

In the third quarter

  • Delivered robust financial results
  • Signed an SPA to bring China's Silk Road Fund as co-investor
  • Signed the Heads of Terms in Uzbekistan for Karakalpakstan Wind IPP
  • Brought the Naqa'a IWP in UAE fully online

In the fourth quarter this year…

  • Brought the second 300MW unit of the Shuaa Energy 3 PV IPP online
  • Achieved financial close for Shuaibah 3 IWP
  • Completed refinancing of the Shuaibah IWPP
  • Expect a few more financial closes
  • Expect PPA signing for the next projects in the PIF pipeline

5

Source: Company information.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACWA Power Company published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 759 M 1 533 M 1 533 M
Net income 2022 1 697 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2022 27 276 M 7 258 M 7 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,3x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 130 B 34 473 M 34 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
EV / Sales 2023 26,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 538
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ACWA POWER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ACWA POWER Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACWA POWER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 177,20 SAR
Average target price 92,59 SAR
Spread / Average Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paddy Padmanathan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib Manager-Corporate Finance
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Bart Boesmans Chief Technology Officer
Julio Torre Guiterrez Chief Operations & Maintenance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACWA POWER COMPANY110.95%34 473
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY203.03%112 636
SEMPRA ENERGY13.80%47 602
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%44 028
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.91%40 368
ENGIE2.21%32 031