ACWA Power : Interim Cons FS for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022

ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets
Equity accounted investees Net investment in finance lease Deferred tax asset
Fair value of derivatives Strategic fuel inventories Other assets
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Notes
As at
As at
30 Sep 2022
31 Dec 2021
3
9,991,493
11,815,728
1,982,627
1,997,430
4
12,419,768
9,433,199
11,266,053
12,372,474
89,431
165,004
19
943,705
45,540
29,794
54,086
6.1
351,699
156,923
37,074,570
36,040,384
Inventories
410,645
425,299
Net investment in finance lease
355,953
375,821
Fair value of derivatives
19
59,853
-
Due from related parties
7
983,352
780,656
Accounts receivable, prepayments and other receivables
2,964,919
2,913,617
Cash and cash equivalents
5
6,428,721
5,172,921
11,203,443
9,668,314
Assets held for sale
16.2
2,787,039
-
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
13,990,482
9,668,314
TOTAL ASSETS
51,065,052
45,708,698
The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)
(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Share premium
Statutory reserve
Retained earnings
Proposed dividends
Equity attributable to owners of the Company before other reserves
Other reserves
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
Non-controlling interest
TOTAL EQUITY
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term financing and funding facilities
Due to related parties
Equity accounted investees
Fair value of derivatives
Deferred tax liability
Deferred revenue
Employee end of service benefits' liabilities
Other liabilities
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable, accruals and other financial liabilities Short-term financing facilities
Current portion of long-term financing and funding facilities Due to related parties
Fair value of derivatives Zakat and taxation
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Notes
8
6
7
4
19
9
6
7
19
16.2
As at
As at
30 Sep 2022
31 Dec 2021
7,134,143
7,134,143
5,335,893
5,335,893
718,763
718,763
2,188,303
1,307,826
15,377,102
15,056,625
2,844,254 (1,572,279)
18,221,356
13,484,346
1,278,652
835,799
19,500,008
14,320,145
22,573,834
22,856,753
853,033 1,594,852
211,266
120,404
51,474
54,331
178,694
196,025
729,604
674,248
24,603,486
26,302,670
2,994,867
3,597,981
249,519
186,381
978,802
958,476
63,113
83,485
18,142
44,058
230,955
215,502
4,535,398
5,085,883
2,426,160
-
6,961,558
5,085,883
31,565,044
31,388,553
51,065,052
45,708,698
The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)
Notes
For the three months
For the nine months
period ended 30 Sep
period ended 30 Sep
2022
2021
2022
2021
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
Revenue
11
1,262,845
1,268,813
3,707,840
3,763,324
Operating costs
(567,961)
(560,806)
(1,736,823)
(1,693,214)
GROSS PROFIT
694,884
708,007
1,971,017
2,070,110
Development cost, provision and write offs, net of
reversals
24,575
(46,160)
(10,159)
(95,216)
General and administration expenses
(211,548)
(192,783)
(646,166)
(647,203)
Share in net results of equity accounted investees, net of
tax
4, 16.3
45,759
82,527
261,887
241,838
Other operating income
12
99,087
53,849
300,009
118,475
OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IMPAIRMENT
LOSS AND OTHER EXPENSES
652,757
605,440
1,876,588
1,688,004
Impairment loss and other expenses
13
(17,455)
(296,458)
(74,837)
(356,482)
OPERATING INCOME AFTER IMPAIRMENT
LOSS AND OTHER EXPENSES
635,302
308,982
1,801,751
1,331,522
Other income
9.2
126,500
20,180
224,964
21,751
Exchange (loss) / gain, net
(14,466)
5,289
(16,075)
11,980
Financial charges, net
14
(346,850)
(293,023)
(884,130)
(839,757)
PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT AND INCOME TAX
400,486
41,428
1,126,510
525,496
Zakat and tax charge
10.1
(81,830)
(37,995)
(264,827)
(77,587)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
318,656
3,433
861,683
447,909
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
Loss from discontinued operations / assets held for sale
PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
Profit / (loss) attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
Non-controlling interests
Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share to equity holders of the parent (in SR)
Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to equity holders of the parent (in SR)
16.3
(480)
(25,295)
(22,288)
(13,901)
318,176
(21,862)
839,395
434,008
341,704
(26,941)
883,424
419,944
(23,528)
5,079
(44,029)
14,064
318,176
(21,862)
839,395
434,008
15.2
0.47
(0.04)
1.21
0.65
15.2
0.47
0.00
1.24
0.67
The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
4
