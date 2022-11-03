Advanced search
    2082   SA15CGS10H12

ACWA POWER COMPANY

(2082)
End-of-day quote Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-01
177.20 SAR   +1.96%
Acwa Power : Interim Cons FS for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022
Acwa Power : Earnings Call Presentation for the three and nine months period ended 30 September 2022
Acwa Power : Investor Report for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022
ACWA Power : Interim Cons FS for the three and nine months periods ended 30 September 2022

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT

11/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
ACWA POWER COMPANY

and its subsidiaries

(Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS PERIODS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets

Equity accounted investees Net investment in finance lease Deferred tax asset

Fair value of derivatives Strategic fuel inventories Other assets

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Notes

As at

As at

30 Sep 2022

31 Dec 2021

3

9,991,493

11,815,728

1,982,627

1,997,430

4

12,419,768

9,433,199

11,266,053

12,372,474

89,431

165,004

19

943,705

45,540

29,794

54,086

6.1

351,699

156,923

37,074,570

36,040,384

Inventories

410,645

425,299

Net investment in finance lease

355,953

375,821

Fair value of derivatives

19

59,853

-

Due from related parties

7

983,352

780,656

Accounts receivable, prepayments and other receivables

2,964,919

2,913,617

Cash and cash equivalents

5

6,428,721

5,172,921

11,203,443

9,668,314

Assets held for sale

16.2

2,787,039

-

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

13,990,482

9,668,314

TOTAL ASSETS

51,065,052

45,708,698

The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Share premium

Statutory reserve

Retained earnings

Proposed dividends

Equity attributable to owners of the Company before other reserves

Other reserves

Equity attributable to owners of the Company Non-controllinginterest

TOTAL EQUITY

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Long-term financing and funding facilities

Due to related parties

Equity accounted investees

Fair value of derivatives

Deferred tax liability

Deferred revenue

Employee end of service benefits' liabilities

Other liabilities

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable, accruals and other financial liabilities Short-term financing facilities

Current portion of long-term financing and funding facilities Due to related parties

Fair value of derivatives Zakat and taxation

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Notes

8

6

7

4

19

9

6

7

19

16.2

As at

As at

30 Sep 2022

31 Dec 2021

7,134,143 7,134,143

5,335,893 5,335,893

718,763718,763

2,188,303 1,307,826

  • 560,000

15,377,102 15,056,625

2,844,254 (1,572,279)

18,221,356 13,484,346

1,278,652835,799

19,500,008 14,320,145

22,573,834 22,856,753

853,033 1,594,852

  • 443,167
    5,581362,890

211,266120,404

51,47454,331

178,694196,025

729,604674,248

24,603,486 26,302,670

2,994,867 3,597,981

249,519186,381

978,802958,476

63,11383,485

18,14244,058

230,955215,502

4,535,398 5,085,883

2,426,160-

6,961,558 5,085,883

31,565,044 31,388,553

51,065,052 45,708,698

The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

ACWA POWER Company and its Subsidiaries (Saudi Listed Joint Stock Company)

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(All amounts in Saudi Riyals thousands unless otherwise stated)

Notes

For the three months

For the nine months

period ended 30 Sep

period ended 30 Sep

2022

2021

2022

2021

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

11

1,262,845

1,268,813

3,707,840

3,763,324

Operating costs

(567,961)

(560,806)

(1,736,823)

(1,693,214)

GROSS PROFIT

694,884

708,007

1,971,017

2,070,110

Development cost, provision and write offs, net of

reversals

24,575

(46,160)

(10,159)

(95,216)

General and administration expenses

(211,548)

(192,783)

(646,166)

(647,203)

Share in net results of equity accounted investees, net of

tax

4, 16.3

45,759

82,527

261,887

241,838

Other operating income

12

99,087

53,849

300,009

118,475

OPERATING INCOME BEFORE IMPAIRMENT

LOSS AND OTHER EXPENSES

652,757

605,440

1,876,588

1,688,004

Impairment loss and other expenses

13

(17,455)

(296,458)

(74,837)

(356,482)

OPERATING INCOME AFTER IMPAIRMENT

LOSS AND OTHER EXPENSES

635,302

308,982

1,801,751

1,331,522

Other income

9.2

126,500

20,180

224,964

21,751

Exchange (loss) / gain, net

(14,466)

5,289

(16,075)

11,980

Financial charges, net

14

(346,850)

(293,023)

(884,130)

(839,757)

PROFIT BEFORE ZAKAT AND INCOME TAX

400,486

41,428

1,126,510

525,496

Zakat and tax charge

10.1

(81,830)

(37,995)

(264,827)

(77,587)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

318,656

3,433

861,683

447,909

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Loss from discontinued operations / assets held for sale

PROFIT / (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

Profit / (loss) attributable to:

Equity holders of the parent

Non-controlling interests

Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share to equity holders of the parent (in SR)

Basic and diluted earnings per share from continuing operations to equity holders of the parent (in SR)

16.3

(480)

(25,295)

(22,288)

(13,901)

318,176

(21,862)

839,395

434,008

341,704

(26,941)

883,424

419,944

(23,528)

5,079

(44,029)

14,064

318,176

(21,862)

839,395

434,008

15.2

0.47

(0.04)

1.21

0.65

15.2

0.47

0.00

1.24

0.67

The attached notes 1 to 24 form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ACWA Power Company published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 759 M 1 533 M 1 533 M
Net income 2022 1 697 M 452 M 452 M
Net Debt 2022 27 276 M 7 258 M 7 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,3x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 130 B 34 473 M 34 473 M
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
EV / Sales 2023 26,0x
Nbr of Employees 3 538
Free-Float 18,2%
Chart ACWA POWER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
ACWA POWER Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACWA POWER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 177,20 SAR
Average target price 92,59 SAR
Spread / Average Target -47,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paddy Padmanathan Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib Manager-Corporate Finance
Mohammad bin Abdullah Rashid Abunayyan Non-Executive Chairman
Bart Boesmans Chief Technology Officer
Julio Torre Guiterrez Chief Operations & Maintenance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACWA POWER COMPANY110.95%34 473
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY203.03%112 636
SEMPRA ENERGY13.80%47 602
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.99%44 028
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.91%40 368
ENGIE2.21%32 031